Fubara appoints two ex-commissioners, three others as special advisers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the appointment of five special advisers, including two former commissioners who served under his administration.

This comes barely 72 hours after the governor carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle with the redeployment of the Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Christopher Green, to the Ministry of Justice as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The latest appointments were contained in a Government Special Announcement released in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo.

Among the new special advisers are Prof. Peter Medee, who served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, and Eloka Tasie-Amadi, former Commissioner for Works.

Both Medee and Tasie-Amadi were affected by the last Supreme Court judgment, which recognised Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The five appointees are to be sworn in on Friday, January 2, 2026, at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, by noon.