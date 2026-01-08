Jajiya group calls for probe of Zamfara APC e-registration

The Jajiya Political Movement, led by Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership e-registration exercise in Zamfara State.

The group cited allegations of exclusion, influence peddling, and lack of inclusivity.

The demand was made by the Chairman of the Jajiya Political Movement, Alhaji Isiaka Ajiya Anka, while addressing members in support of Jaji, a member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Ajiya alleged that the e-registration exercise in Zamfara State is being manipulated in ways that disenfranchise certain factions within the party, particularly those loyal to Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and the Zamfara State Organising Secretary of the APC, Bashir Ahmad.

He claimed that the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle, are allegedly coordinating the process in collaboration with the party’s National Organising Secretary, raising concerns over fairness and transparency.

The chairman of the group said that there are ongoing internal conflicts within the APC in Zamfara State, with allegations that Bashir Ahmad, the State Organising Secretary, has been sidelined from coordinating the e-registration exercise.

He said the alleged exclusion extends across state, local government, and ward levels, particularly affecting party officials who were part of the 40 per cent power-sharing arrangement during the last APC congress following Matawalle’s defection to the party.

Ajiya warned that the alleged disenfranchisement of party stakeholders could undermine the legitimacy of the registration exercise and threaten party unity ahead of future political engagements.

“To protect the integrity of the party and the rights of all members to participate freely, we are calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the Zamfara State APC membership e-registration process,” Ajiya said.

The group also demanded immediate corrective actions where malpractices are identified, including the possible dissolution or restructuring of leadership bodies implicated in exclusionary practices.

He called for clear guidelines and effective monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with APC rules and relevant laws.

Ajiya reaffirmed that the Jajiya Political Movement remains committed to due process, unity, and accountability, stressing that the objective is to restore trust and strengthen democratic practices within the APC.

He urged the party’s national leadership to act promptly by outlining a clear timeline for the investigation and any corrective measures, while calling on the media and independent observers to monitor the process objectively.