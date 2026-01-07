Lagos APC says e-registration mandatory, emphasises internal reforms

• Obanikoro launches online mobilisation campaign

• Ekiti APC rallies members for exercise, urges loyalty

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise as a mandatory and strategic reform aimed at strengthening party structure, transparency and internal democracy.



This was a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro (IBO), who intensified a massive online mobilisation campaign urging Lagosians, particularly residents of Lagos Island, who are yet to register as members of the APC, to take advantage of the exercise.



Also, the APC in Ekiti State appealed to its members to fully participate in the ongoing national electronic registration exercise.



In a statement issued yesterday by Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party said the e-registration exercise, which commenced on Sunday, would run until the end of January, allowing both existing and prospective members sufficient time to be captured in the party’s digital register.



According to the Lagos APC, the exercise forms part of broader efforts to modernise party administration and align its operations with the demands of contemporary democratic practice.



The party noted that accurate data management and credible membership records were essential for organisational discipline and electoral effectiveness.



APC explained that the e-registration process was designed to eliminate duplication, impersonation and unverified membership, issues it said had historically undermined cohesion and trust within political organisations.



It added that a verifiable digital register would ensure that all members are properly identified and accounted for.



The party further stated that the initiative provides equal opportunity for both long-standing and new members to be formally recognised within the party structure, describing the process as a step towards reducing gate-keeping and ensuring fairness in internal participation.



Beyond membership administration, Lagos APC said the exercise would strengthen internal democracy by providing a reliable foundation for future congresses, primaries and leadership selection processes. It stressed that credible internal elections depend on an accurate and transparent membership database.

The Coordinator of the APC e-registration exercise in Ekiti and Commissioner for Youth Development, Adesola Adedayo, said participation would confirm members’ loyalty and commitment to the party’s success in future elections.



Adedayo, who spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday, during a meeting with senatorial coordinators and local council supervisors, said the exercise began last year with the training of agents who would execute it at the ward level.



The commissioner said: “The action backed by Prof Nentawe Yilwatda-led National Working Committee (NWC) is pivotal to the successes of the party in future elections.



“The exercise will take place daily from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. in each of the 177 wards across Ekiti for members who are up to 18 years, with valid Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter cards and National Identification Numbers (NINs). This exercise is very important as it will strengthen our party’s structures and ensure proper documentation of members at the grassroots.”



Adedayo urged the supervisors to aggressively mobilise members at the ward level and provide all requisite information and guidance to help them participate in the exercise without hitches or unwarranted encumbrances.

Obanikoro said the initiative aligns with the constitutional right of every Nigerian to freely belong to a political party of their choice, describing the APC’s adoption of a digital registration process as a bold and forward-looking step.



According to him, the move reflects the party’s commitment to technology, transparency, accountability and youth inclusion, positioning the APC as a modern political platform that resonates with the aspirations of younger Nigerians.