Kwankwaso deplores proliferation of militias despite vigilantes 

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at the 2023 general elections, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has raised the alarm over the escalation of security threats and the proliferation of militia groups in the country.

The former governor of Kano State is particularly disturbed by what he described as “tacit endorsement of the Federal Government allowing governors to establish and deploy vigilante security outfits with little or no professional training.”

Kwankwaso’s concern comes amid the recruitment of 12,000 independent security groups in Kano by former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a post on his verified X handle, the ex-minister insisted that the security of citizens rests with the Federal government, but lamented relinquishing the onerous responsibility to states, proving that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is overwhelmed.

He said: “Having served within the system for many years, I am aware that the primary responsibility for tackling the escalating insecurity in Nigeria rests with the Federal Government, in collaboration with state and local governments as well as other critical stakeholders.

“Regrettably, it appears the Federal Government is overwhelmed. This is evident in its tacit endorsement to allow state governments to establish and deploy vigilante security outfits with little or no professional training.

“Such a policy, however well-intentioned, has inadvertently facilitated the uncontrolled proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country. Worst of all, individuals have begun taking advantage of this by establishing their own militias, as seen in the actions of certain political elements. Such action further threatens the fragile peace in our country.”

However, issuing the recruitment forms to willing youths in Kano, the former Managing Director of Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Dan-Agundi, said the initiative aimed to create opportunities for 12,000 individuals, who had been sacked by the state government.

On his part, former Hisbah Commander General in the Ganduje government, Sheikh Harooun Ibn Sina, who leads the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillah under the Ganduje Foundation, stated that the organisation is purely voluntary and not affiliated with the Kano State government.