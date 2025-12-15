Lagos APC warns against ‘immunity’ politics ahead of 2027 elections

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused opposition parties of attempting to evade accountability as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to gather momentum.

In a statement on Monday by the party’s spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC said recent actions and public comments by opposition figures suggest a growing effort to frame legitimate scrutiny and accountability processes as political persecution.

According to Oladejo, opposition leaders have struggled to present what it described as a coherent alternative vision for the country and have instead focused on allegations of harassment whenever they are confronted with questions about their past records in office.

He said: “The desperation of the opposition has reached a point where it is evident that they are no longer just afraid of accountability but afraid of their own shadow. Haunted by their past actions and public records, they now seek political cover rather than public validation.

“This fear-driven posture explains the sustained attempt to blackmail the government into conferring an illegal and immoral immunity that has no place in a constitutional democracy.

“Let it be clearly stated that the government will neither be blackmailed nor ambushed into granting protection to political actors who have not earned the trust of Nigerians. Immunity is not a campaign strategy, and persecution narratives will not erase documented failures.”

Oladejo argued that democratic participation does not confer immunity from public examination, stressing that political ambition must be accompanied by accountability and transparency. He maintained that no individual or political group should be shielded from scrutiny under the guise of opposition politics.

He noted that calls for protection from investigation or criticism undermine democratic principles and weaken public confidence in the political process.

Oladejo added that accountability mechanisms remain essential to strengthening governance and restoring trust in public institutions.

The Lagos APC spokesman further described claims of persecution by opposition figures as inconsistent, recalling that many of those now raising concerns had previously supported similar accountability measures when they were in positions of authority.

He said Nigerians remain aware of the country’s political history and are increasingly focused on performance, leadership capacity and credible policy proposals as the next election cycle approaches.

Reaffirming its position, Oladejo said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to economic stabilisation, security reforms and institutional renewal, noting that governance priorities should not be distracted by political disputes.

“The 2027 elections will be decided on records, ideas and the ability to deliver results, not on attempts to avoid scrutiny,” he said.

The Lagos APC urged political actors across party lines to engage constructively with the electorate and submit themselves to public accountability as part of the democratic process.