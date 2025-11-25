LP accuses APC of using insecurity to oust Jonathan

The National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding insecurity in 2011 to allegedly sabotage the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and take over the reins of power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party equally accused its former candidate in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi, of engaging in anti-party activities with the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that it would not ally with the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

LP’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, who stated this on Monday at a Press Conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Abeokuta, blamed the APC-led government for the current spate of insecurity in the country.

He was reacting to the recent abduction of 38 worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, on November 18, 2025, during a church service, where gunmen attacked the church, killed three people and took the rest of the worshippers into captivity.

Olorunfemi, who also referred to the kidnapping of over 300 children from a Catholic school in Niger State by gunmen, with 51 of them and the 38 worshippers later rescued, lamented that the growing insecurity in the country was allegedly caused by the APC to oust Jonathan and the PDP from power.

He criticised the Tinubu-led administration for handling insecurity in the country with levity, without arresting a single kidnapper or bandit, while lamenting the skyrocketing inflation affecting the cost of food items, services, and living conditions. He insisted that only LP could rescue Nigerians from the shackles of economic hardship and insecurity.

He said, “A the level of hopelessness has increased in Nigeria to an unimaginable extent. Is it the rising prices of commodities in the market? Is it security issues? There is no longer any security of lives and properties. One of the most important functions of government is to protect lives and properties, but today, properties are not protected and lives are at risk protected.”

“Gone those were the days when you could travel by road freely, but now the roads are dangerous; you could be kidnapped or killed. Even now, they might come to your door, break in, and take you away from your home. People can no longer worship peacefully in their churches and mosques. You heard what happened in Eruku: people were worshipping God when bandits arrived, killed two, and kidnapped 38 others, taking them away forest.”

“They are the group of kidnappers whose faces are shown, and nobody has arrested them. The police said they don’t know them; how were they released? Somebody said that they were invited to peace talks, so they have started inviting kidnappers, and nobody is investigating anything. We have not heard about their arrest.”

“So we don’t need anyone to tell us that the government has a hand in all these injustices occurring in Nigeria since 2011. We all know how APC came together and brought bandits from Syria during Jonathan’s time to fight in Nigeria, but unfortunately, someone who was president then said his ambition did not worth the blood of Nigerians, and he conceded victory,” he noted.

The Deputy National Chairman, while speaking on Obi’s alignment with ADC, emphasised that as long as Obi and other politicians who contested and either won or lost under the party’s platform engage in any political activities with ADC or other parties, they would be considered to be engaging in anti-party activities. He added that if they repent, they could be reinstated into the party under certain conditions.

“As long as Peter Obi is doing anything with ADC, we won’t regard him as a member of the party. So he is not a Labour member if he aligned with ADC, and we will regard such as anti-party.”

“For those who believe that admitting them into the party to run as candidates means they become the owners of the party, when they wake up from their dreams, maybe they will do the right thing by returning to the house, apologising, and their requests will be considered accommodated.”

“But if they want to continue to live their illusions, if they want to continue in their dreams that a candidate has a place in the constitution, we will look at them while we move on. As far as the Labour Party is concerned, we have moved on, and we will be pursuing electoral victory in 2027,” he stressed.