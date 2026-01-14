Mohammed: Between witch-hunt and exorcising misappropriation in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is fighting on all fronts. He is battling internal cracks within his ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and pressure from the ‘irresistible’ All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre. Adding to this loop is the ongoing Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) subtle probe of his administration, a twist that has injected allegations of political persecution into the mounting political tension in Bauchi, RAUF OYEWOLE reports.

As the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP GF) and Governor of Bauchi State, this is not the best of times for Bala Mohammed. From the look of things, both in the state and at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the seat of the federal government, it seems that the Bauchi State chief executive is under intense pressure.

And distracted by the ongoing EFCC’s investigation of his Finance Commissioner, Dr Yakubu Adamu, the governor appears not to be finding things easy in resolving the lingering leadership crisis in the main opposition PDP.

While the governor blames his former ally and successor as FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the twin problems of the EFCC probe and division in the PDP, those angling to succeed him as Bauchi State governor appear to be fuelling the restlessness around Government House, Bauchi.

However, amid these issues, the serious allegations of financial impropriety and terrorism financing against his cabinet member pose far-reaching implications for the governor’s political future, particularly regarding the 2027 elections and his succession plan.

As the simmering tension over the EFCC probe reignited acrimony between Governor Mohammed and his former political ally, Wike, the governor described the minister’s appointment as a calculated effort by the APC-led federal government to make him (Wike) an “undertaker” of the opposition PDP.

The rupture in Mohammed and Wike’s relationship became pronounced when the Bauchi governor, in his capacity as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, led the forum to back Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the leadership crisis that had rocked the party in the state last year. While reading the forum’scommuniqué, Mohammed insisted that the PDP structure in Rivers should be controlled by Governor Fubara and not Minister Wike.

As this position pitched Wike directly against Mohammed, the FCT minister reportedly threatened to “set Bauchi State on fire” should the opposition governors’ leader continue to meddle in Rivers affairs.

Mohammed’s endorsement of the controversial expulsion of Wike and others from the PDP at the Ibadan convention further deepened the rift. Political analysts believe the minister now harbours a toxic resentment towards Mohammed’s leadership of the Governors’ Forum, whom he has accused of mismanaging the organ of the party.

Corruption, terrorism financing allegations

Governor Mohammed has alleged that Wike’s threat to “set Bauchi on fire” has manifested in the ongoing prosecution of his Commissioner for Finance, Adamu, who is currently facing charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adamu was initially arrested on December 13, 2025, over alleged N4.6 billion money laundering offences, which the commission said were committed during his tenure as a branch manager at Polaris Bank.

As the trial progressed and Adamu struggled to secure bail, the EFCC filed fresh charges of terrorism financing, in which the name of Governor Mohammed was reportedly mentioned in the charge sheet. The commissioner is being tried for allegedly releasing $2.3 million to finance terrorist activities. On Monday, January 5, the court refused bail for Adamu and other defendants.

Speaking recently on national television, Governor Mohammed attributed the trial of Adamu and other aides to his political rift with the FCT minister, whom he accused of mismanaging the country’s capital resources to manipulate anti-graft agencies and the judiciary.

To buttress his claims, the governor said his informants within the EFCC revealed that an ex-Accountant-General, whom he had sacked over alleged financial misconduct and who is now facing trial, was among those filing petitions against his administration.

According to Mohammed, the terrorism financing allegations, particularly the mention of his name in open court despite his constitutional immunity, were deliberate attempts to witch-hunt him and smear his reputation as a “rising head of the opposition.”

He linked the ordeal of his aides to his refusal to defect to the ruling APC, unlike some governors elected on the PDP platform. The second-term governor reaffirmed his resolve to remain in the PDP despite what he described as “persecution and prosecution” by the APC-led federal government.

“To mention my name in that case is what bothers me, because I have never been accused of that. Look at my antecedents as a public servant, a senator, a minister. There are people behind this, and I know them. I will mention it today. Someone said he would set fire to my state and nobody is talking about it,” Mohammed said on Channels Television.

Trials and Adamu’s ambition

Adamu, who is widely regarded as a governorship aspirant, has had his campaign posters circulating across various parts of the state. He has also been seen sponsoring and donating to political activities, with his photographs bearing governorship aspirations visible in several towns in the state.

Political analysts believe the timing of his trials is not unconnected with his growing political profile and ambition. A lecturer and public affairs analyst at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Abdul Ahmad Burra, said the overheating of the polity was unsurprising, attributing it largely to the build-up to the 2027 elections. According to him, events that will significantly shape the elections are unfolding within a compressed timeframe.

“What’s happening in Bauchi State is not new and is not different from what is happening at the centre and elsewhere. It is no longer news that the PDP is in aquagmire like never before, from top to bottom. Governor Bala Mohammed is at the centre of many events shaping the party’s current trajectory,”Burra said.

He argued that the EFCC appears to be deployed against opposition voices, including Governor Mohammed and members of his cabinet. He cited the timing of arrests, media trials, and the gravity of the charges as reasons to question the commission’s neutrality.

He stated: “I believe in accountability and I am always happy when public office holders are held accountable for their actions. However, I detest seeing sacred institutions like the EFCC being used as hatchet tools for political interests. As citizens of Bauchi State, we know the character of our leaders. You can accuse Governor Bala Mohammed of many things, but not terrorism financing.”

Burra added that it was public knowledge that Adamu had become a key figure in the administration’s push for financial transparency. “He exposed many wrongdoings, which led to the governor sacking several officials found wanting. We thought the EFCC would see him as a partner in progress and perhaps even commend him, but instead, we are witnessing what I would call the seventh wonder of the world: he ended up in detention,” he said.

Adamu, Burra further said, is widely tipped as the governor’s anointed successor, and his growing popularity, particularly among youths and women, may have exposed him to political persecution.

“For me, I advise the EFCC to strictly uphold the constitutional provisions establishing it. Public confidence in the commission is eroding. We cannot afford to see one of the pillars of our democracy dragged into disrepute. Accountability must be pursued, but whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands,” he added.

Mounting opposition

Meanwhile, the State Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Wada Abdullahi, applauded the EFCC for scrutinising the Bala Mohammed administration, while calling for a thorough investigation into projects and programmes executed under the PDP-led government. Abdullahi also demanded the removal of the embattled commissioner.

“Corruption remains a bane of our development, and it is necessary for all stakeholders to work together to combat this menace decisively. We reaffirm our commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance in Bauchi State. We urge the authorities to expedite the legal process and ensure that justice prevails, thereby strengthening public confidence in our institutions,” the PRP said in a statement.

Similarly, a former Secretary to the State Government under Mohammed, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, who resigned in December 2024, threatened to expose the administration at the appropriate time. Kashim made the threat while responding to allegations by the governor that he was removed over alleged fraud. He challenged Mohammed to probe or sue him in court.

“At no time during my tenure as Secretary to the State Government was I indicted, queried, investigated, or found culpable of fraud or financial impropriety. No panel of inquiry, audit report, law enforcement agency, or anti-corruption body has ever established or even insinuated such allegations against me.

“In the coming days, I will fully address the press and the public to clarify these matters comprehensively. I will respond in detail to this cowardly deflection of issues and place verifiable facts before the court of public opinion. Talk is cheap; facts are sacred,” Kashim said.