Mutfwang’s exit leaves PDP with four govs as Bala fingers Wike in party problem

Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF), Bala Mohammed, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to order before he destroys the opposition PDP.

This was as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State resigned his membership of the PDP, apparently in preparation to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In October, Mutfwang said he was facing pressure from political figures to join the APC.

With Mutfwang’s resignation, the PDP is now left with four governors: Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

In an interview on Channels Television, the former FCT minister wondered how a man like President Tinubu, who fought for democracy, would allow some individuals in his government to destroy other political parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently rejected the National Convention conducted in Oyo State, which threw up Kabiru Turaki as the PDP National Chairman, heightening the crisis rocking the party.

Governors from the PDP have continued to defect to the APC due to the crisis in the opposition party, which is believed to be induced by some politicians in Abuja.

Mohammed said: “We are telling the President that Wike is creating a bad face, a bad perception. The international community cannot be deceived by the nefarious activities of Wike, who is there as an undertaker to destroy a political party. That is why he is being compensated.

“We meant well for the presidency and President Tinubu. He is a symbol of opposition. He rose from Lagos; he brought revolution in Lagos. Some of us, even in opposition, respect him.”

