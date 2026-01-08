NNPP faults court order, insists Kano executives’ dissolution stands

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Thursday faulted reports that a Kano State High Court reversed the dissolution of its executive committees in the state, describing the alleged court action as an overreach of judicial powers and a clear abuse of court process.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party said the National Working Committee (NWC) regarded the purported reversal of its internal decisions by a High Court as “an ordinary street rumour,” noting that it had not been served with any court process.

The statement followed media reports that a court in Kano had reversed the dissolution of the party’s executive committees at the state, local government and ward levels, in line with the party’s constitution.

It was reported that the court, via an ex parte order allegedly granted by Justice Nasiru Saminu on Tuesday, issued an interim injunction to that effect.

However, the NNPP national leadership dismissed the reports, maintaining that no official court documents had been served on the party. It added that even if the reports were confirmed, such an action would be inconsistent with established legal procedures and precedents.

The party argued that it was a misnomer for a judge to purportedly grant an overreaching interim injunction against a completed action of the National Working Committee.

The statement read: “We still regard the whole orchestration as a mere rumour. But if this is confirmed, we will take firm legal measures and ensure that the purported illegal injunction does not stand.

“Obviously, it can never stand because it is an illegality, a clear abuse of court process as the court lacks the jurisdiction to reverse a decision by the party, being an internal affair of the party. The dissolution of Kano State executives of the party at all levels therefore stands.”

The party further argued that several Supreme Court rulings have consistently held that the affairs of political parties are non-justiciable and remain internal matters.

Johnson added: “Therefore, the purported reversal by a Kano State High Court of the decision of the National Working Committee of NNPP cannot be an exception. If the reported injunction of this nature is confirmed to be true, then it could only be described as an exercise in legal reality.

“As such, contrary to their oath and ethical obligations, judicial officers may be induced to grant overreaching orders and illegal ex parte injunctions in aid of such politicians.”

As the country moves towards the 2027 general elections, the NNPP called for closer public scrutiny of the judiciary, alleging that some judicial officers may be pressured by unscrupulous politicians to grant illegal and overreaching ex parte orders.

The party said that in established instances of this nature, it would have no option than to take all necessary measures to ensure that the judicial officers involved are duly sanctioned by the National Judicial Council (NJC).