Obasanjo, Jonathan recall opposing Tambuwal as speaker in 2011

Former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he and former president Dr Goodluck Jonathan opposed the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Emeka Ihedioha as Deputy Speaker in 2011.

He made the disclosure during a leadership colloquium and 60th birthday celebration for Tambuwal at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Obasanjo, who later served as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, said the opposition was guided by party interests and a desire to promote gender inclusion in the National Assembly’s leadership.

“Our thinking was that if, for the first time, a woman had become Speaker of the House, she should be encouraged to remain there,” he said, referring to the PDP’s preferred candidate, Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

He added that the rebellion by PDP lawmakers reflected the independence of Parliament.

“But your members thought otherwise, and you made your decision. And we supported your decision. Initially, even you were not sure of where we would stand, but we stood with you,” Obasanjo said.

Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, defeated Akande-Adeola, a candidate from the southwest, in a closely contested election.

Obasanjo said the PDP’s opposition did not alter the outcome and noted Tambuwal’s personal qualities. He described him as “a warm and humble personality”.

Dr Jonathan also addressed the gathering, recalling challenges in the relationship between the executive and the House during his tenure.

“When he was Speaker, I was the President, and we had some disagreements. But one thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him,” he said. “He held the House together. His colleagues always believed in him, and as President then, I appreciated that quality of leadership, even when we disagreed.”

Senator David Mark, who was Senate President at the time, said he was aware of the PDP rebellion against Akande-Adeola’s candidacy.

“They came to me and said, ‘Sir, whether you like it or not, you are adopting us as your sons.’ They told me clearly that whether the President and the party wanted them or not, they would emerge Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and that I would sponsor them. For once, Mr President, I disobeyed you,” he said.

Other speakers at the event included former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who described Tambuwal as “a leader in the making,” and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who called him “a man deeply committed to the unity of this country and to building consensus for development.”

Mulikat Akande-Adeola, who lost to Tambuwal in the vote, said she held no grudge over the outcome. “Only what God wills comes to pass.

Tambuwal has been Speaker and a leader. There is no animosity among us,” she said.

Tambuwal, in his address, expressed concern over growing public apathy toward the government and emphasised the need for reflection on the practice of imposing leaders.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro; former Speakers Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah; Senators Eyinnaya Abaribe; and ministers and former governors including Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Masari, Udom Emmanuel, Rauf Aregbesola, Ibikunle Amosun, and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.