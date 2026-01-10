Obasanjo, Atiku, Mark, others honour Tambuwal @60

Prominent Nigerian leaders across party lines have paid glowing tributes to a former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who turned 60 on Saturday.

Former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, who led the tributes, described the celebrant as a humble, dependable and trustworthy leader committed to Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

Speaking as the Special guest of honour at the Tambuwal Colloquium held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Mark said Tambuwal’s political career reflects discipline, loyalty and service to the nation, adding that his leadership has earned him respect across party lines.

“For me, Senator Aminu Tambuwal is a son. He is a dependable and humble leader whose contributions to our democracy cannot be overlooked,” Mark said.

The colloquium, organised to commemorate Tambuwal’s 60th birthday, featured a keynote lecture by former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, titled “The Future of Democratic Governance in Nigeria: Pathways to National Cohesion, Human Security and Economic Renewal.”

In his tribute, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he had to cut short his vacation abroad to attend the event, describing Tambuwal as a remarkable leader worthy of celebration.

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, said life at 60 offers an opportunity for reflection and renewal, urging caution against unnecessary risks at that stage of life.

“I celebrate you and wish you well as you journey through life. The sky is your limit,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, President Olusegun Obasanjo, also praised Tambuwal’s humility and leadership, expressing confidence in his future contributions to national development.

Other dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages included Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa senator Aisha Binani, former Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari, and Benue South ADC senatorial hopeful Dr David Olofu.

The event concluded with renewed calls for sustained commitment to democratic governance and national cohesion, as Tambuwal was celebrated for his past service and future potential.

The colloquium was populated by opposition politicians across party lines.

Among those present were the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah; Senator Tunde Ogbeha; Emeka Ihedioha; Senator Sani Zango Daura; Lawal Batagarawa; Senator Jibrilla Bindow; former Governor of Kwara, Abdulfatar Ahmed; Solomon Dalung; former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi; and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Also in attendance were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, former Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and former Edo state Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

Former Speaker, Patricia Etteh; former deputy speaker, Honourable Babangida Nguroje; Professor Pat Utomi; former Governor of Gombe, Alhassan Dangwanbo; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; former deputy speaker, Austin Opara, among several others, were also present.

Honourable Nguroje described Tambuwal as a fast-growing politician who has built an enduring relationship across party lines and is devoid of any sentiment.

He said that as the former speaker and former Governor of Sokoto State, he has remained humbled and focused in all his dealings.