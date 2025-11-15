Oborevwori’s push for industrial revolution in Delta

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (2nd right), unveiling the stone to commission the 12.1km Ogulagha Okuntu-Odimodi Road on Wednesday, while the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (middle), member representing Burutu Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Pondi (2nd left), Senior Policy Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon (left), and Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu look on. Photo: Samuel Jibunor

• Takes Development To The Creeks, Inaugurates 12.1km Road

For years, Delta State enjoyed a reputation built largely on its oil wealth; yet, the dream of becoming an industrial powerhouse remained elusive. That dream took a decisive leap forward last Tuesday when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Kwale Free Trade Zone (KFTZ), Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Council.

With shovels hitting the earth and a high-powered assemblage of business leaders, policy makers, and traditional rulers in attendance, what unfolded was far more than a ceremonial launch. It was the unveiling of a bold economic future- one anchored on industry, innovation, and sustainable job creation.

In Governor Oborevwori’s words, the occasion was “not just another project launch,” but the materialization of a promise he made to the people – a promise to diversify Delta’s economy, break its over dependence on crude oil, and unlock the vast potentials of gas, agro-processing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. It was, as he put it, “a promise made, promise kept.”

The Kwale Free Trade Zone is the flagship component of the Delta Special Economic Zone Project, and it is presented as the cornerstone of a new economic era for the state.

Spanning 1,000 hectares of fully acquired and compensated land, the KFTZ is envisioned to function as an integrated industrial city, complete with manufacturing clusters, a petrochemical hub, logistics corridors, power generation, and a network of companies operating under globally competitive incentives.

Governor Oborevwori positioned the project as a model for what industrial transformation should look like in a modern Nigerian state.

“We are building a Delta where innovation, technology, and industry will thrive,” he declared. “Today’s groundbreaking is the foundation for generational prosperity, “ he added.

The speech resonated confidence, especially as he highlighted a key driver behind the zone’s comparative advantage: gas. Kwale, rich in natural gas, and strategically located, sits at the intersection of Nigeria’s energy corridor. This makes it a natural magnet for energy-intensive industries seeking cost-effective operations. And investors have taken notice.

According to the governor, eight companies have already expressed firm interest, with two fully licensed, three approved for licensing, and three others in the final stages of documentation. The presence of these early movers underscores the zone’s investment readiness and the seriousness with which the state is pursuing its industrial agenda.

One of the boldest statements of intent is the state government’s investment of over ₦3 billion in Delta Wires Industries, the first company set to take off within the zone. The company will produce conductors, cables, and gas cylinders for both Liquefied Petroleum Gas ,,(LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG) markets, effectively aligning the state’s industrial ambition with Nigeria’s energy transition roadmap.

“This is how we intend to use our natural gas resources to power industrial growth and create jobs for our people,” Governor Oborevwori said. His statement signals a strategic shift: leveraging the state’s natural comparative advantage, while transitioning toward cleaner, more diverse energy sources. The governor also issued a firm warning against land encroachment, a recurring challenge around major industrial zones across the country.

He said, “We have acquired 1,000 hectares of land, and full compensation has been paid,” he said. “Anyone attempting to encroach on government property will be stopped.”

The tone was both protective and corrective, a reminder that industrialization requires discipline, security, and sustained community support. “This project belongs to all Deltans,” he said, stressing, “It is our collective future.”

Meanwhile, in Delta State today, the story of governance is slowly reshaping itself away from the old perception of neglect and toward a renewed sense of belonging. And nowhere is this shift more evident than in the riverine communities.

Governor Oborevwori on Wednesday in Ogulagha, Burutu Local Council, where he inaugurated 12.1km Odimodi/Okontu/Ogulagha Road, and Obotebe 1, where he attended the 20th coronation anniversary of the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Capt. King Joseph Timiyan, PhD, Torububou I, said his administration is steadily crafting a model of equity-focused leadership that anchors peace, inclusion, and development on the firm soil of mutual respect.

The events doubled as a reaffirmation of identity, cohesion, and a governance philosophy that insists no ethnic nationality in Delta State will ever again be left behind.

Addressing the gathering at Obotebe I community, Governor Oborevwori described the King’s two decades on the throne as “a historic celebration of visionary and dignified leadership,” noting that Ogulagha had, under him, strengthened its cultural pride and deepened its engagement in governance.

“Two decades on the throne represent not merely the passage of time, but the steady consolidation of vision, stability, and progress,” the Governor said.

He praised the monarch’s integrity, forthrightness, and outspoken advocacy for equity and fairness in oil-producing areas, attributes he said, had reinforced collaboration between the traditional institution and the government.

The Governor’s remarks were not merely ceremonial. They were offered with the ease of a man speaking to a friend and ally.

“This is not just an official visit; it’s personal. I know this man. He is courageous and speaks the truth always. During the last elections, he stood firm and supported me, and I will never forget that,” he said.

Ogulagha, home to some of the most productive oil fields in the Niger Delta, has long symbolized the paradox of Nigeria’s resource belt: wealth on paper, hardship in reality. But Governor Oborevwori emphasized that such contradictions have no place in his administration.

“Ogulagha Kingdom and other Ijaw communities are key to Delta’s prosperity. The government cannot overlook their contributions. Under my watch, no ethnic nationality will be neglected,” he vowed.

He recalled that since taking office he had visited Ogulagha Kingdom three times, an intentional gesture that reflects his leadership model of direct engagement and visibility.

For the Governor, inclusion is not a slogan; it is an operational principle. He insisted that governance must extend beyond city centers to communities whose resources power the national economy.

He said: “Governance is not about building flyovers or roads only in the cities while neglecting the areas that produce the oil. That kind of neglect creates unrest. Since I became governor, we have had no crisis or attacks on oil installations because we maintain a good working relationship with all communities.”

Prior to the palace visit, the Governor inaugurated the newly reconstructed 12.1-kilometre Odimodi–Okuntu–Ogulagha Road, a project that vividly embodies his administration’s development ethos.

Long battered by years of neglect and difficult terrain, the road had once been a symbol of isolation. On Wednesday, however, it became a landmark of renewal.

“The joy and excitement in the air today are an undeniable proof that our administration is fulfilling the desires of the people,” Governor Oborevwori declared at the commissioning ceremony.

Originally built decades ago by SPDC, the road had deteriorated significantly. But the Governor said he made a firm commitment that it must be rebuilt and rebuilt right. Constructed to high engineering standards, the road now features widened pavement, upgraded drainage, and flood-resistant culverts designed to endure the unique challenges of the Niger Delta environment.

The Governor reminded the gathering that the road was not an isolated achievement. His administration has been completing inherited projects and initiating new ones across the state.

He listed the newly flagged-off 10-km Warri–Sapele–Benin Road section, upcoming flyovers in Ughelli and Agbor, and other strategic interventions aimed at improving mobility, stimulating commerce, and reducing travel hazards.

For riverine communities, he assured, more was coming from roads, schools, technical colleges, and shore protection works—an acknowledgment of their contributions to national wealth.“Our people in the riverine communities deserve the best. From where much of the nation’s oil wealth comes, it is only right that they feel the touch of governance in tangible ways,” he said.