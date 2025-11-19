Olubadan to promote Folarin, Lekan Alabi, Fijabi, others on Friday

Seven senior chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line would benefit from the promotion exercise slated for this Friday.

The promotion exercise, to be presided over by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will take place at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the media aide to Oba Ladoja, Adeola Oloko.

As Senior Chief Lekan Alabi will be promoted to Abese Olubadan from Maye Olubadan, so also will Senior Chief Akinade Fijabi become Maye Olubadan from Ekefa Olubadan.

Senior Chief Saka Fola Lapade would become the Ekefa Olubadan, while former Senate Leader, Senior Chief Teslim Folarin, now Aare Alaasa Olubadan, would be promoted to Agbaakin Olubadan. Senior Chief Muibi Adewuyi is expected to become Aare Alasa Olubadan from Ikolaba Olubadan, while Chief Raufu Delesolu will become Ikolaba Olubadan.

Chief Hammed Lanihun would become Asaju Olubadan from Ayingun Olubadan.

It will be recalled that a fortnight ago, the promotion exercise to fill the vacant title created by the emergence of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan began with the promotion of five Olubadan-in-Council members from Otun Olubadan down to Ekarun.

The next fortnight will afford the remaining nine other chiefs the opportunity to participate in the gale of promotion exercise sweeping through the Otun Olubadan line.

Meanwhile, Oba Ladoja has acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as a leader whose conduct reflects a commitment to national cohesion and religious understanding.

The remarks were contained in a statement issued by the Olubadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, following a courtesy visit by the Sultan and his delegation to the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja said the Sultan’s background as a military officer, diplomat, and religious leader with long-standing ties to Ibadan had shaped his approach to interfaith relations. He added that “his tolerance and restraint remain a model for religious figures seeking to prevent crises in the country”.

The Olubadan also thanked the Sultan for his goodwill prayers and acknowledged his contribution, in his role as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, to the appointment of Prof. Kayode Adebowale as the institution’s first Vice-Chancellor of Ibadan origin since its establishment in 1948.

In his remarks, the Sultan said he led a delegation drawn from the six geopolitical zones to pay homage to the Olubadan and to express appreciation for the support Ibadan had extended to the University of Ibadan. “We are here on a solidarity visit to our Chief Landlord to express our gratitude for not only giving us the land on which the University was built but also providing us the enabling environment,” he said.