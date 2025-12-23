Oyo 2027: Ex-deputy gov Gbolarumi declares interest in PDP governorship ticket

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi, has formally declared his intention to contest for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general election, becoming the first aspirant to openly signal interest in the race.

Gbolarumi made the declaration during an interview with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, where he said his decision was driven by a deep passion for public service and a long-standing commitment to community development.

A chieftain of the PDP since 2000, the former deputy governor said his years of experience as a public servant, grassroots politician, and social crusader have prepared him to lead Oyo State. According to him, occupying the office of governor would provide a broader platform to deepen his lifelong engagement with the people.

“I have dedicated my life to empowering individuals and transforming communities. I believe the governorship offers a wider opportunity to consolidate these efforts and deliver purposeful leadership to the people of Oyo State,” Gbolarumi said.

He disclosed that he had formally notified Governor Seyi Makinde of his ambition through a letter, stressing that his aspiration was not driven by hostility but by a desire to build on the developmental strides of the current administration. He assured party members and stakeholders of his loyalty to the PDP and his readiness to work with all tendencies within the party.

With his declaration, Gbolarumi has effectively fired the starting gun for the 2027 governorship contest in the state, drawing attention to what is expected to be a keenly contested race within the ruling PDP.

Gbolarumi served as deputy governor between 2003 and 2006 and is widely known for his political resilience and grassroots connections. Before his emergence on the PDP platform, he held several political and administrative positions, including Secretary of the Ibadan Municipal Government in 1991 and Oyo State Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1993. He also served as personal assistant to the late Ibadan political strongman, Chief Lamidi Adedibu.

Gbolarumi’s educational journey has continued to attract admiration. After leaving office in 2006, he returned to school, enrolling at the University of Ibadan in 2009 to study law. He graduated from the Faculty of Law in 2014 and later obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Business and Marine Law from the United Kingdom.

An entrepreneur, Gbolarumi has interests in farming, construction and procurement, and is the proprietor of the proposed Ibadan Metropolitan University. He is also known for his philanthropic activities, often supporting vulnerable groups across the state.

Described by associates as bold, fearless and deeply rooted in grassroots communities, Gbolarumi said his ambition reflects a call to service and a commitment to inclusive governance.