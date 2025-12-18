PDP caretaker committee dissolves excos in Lagos, Delta, Kano, 11 others

The National Working Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the party’s state executive committees in Lagos, Delta, Kano, and 11 other states, declaring that the party remains “strong, united and indivisible” under a single, legitimate leadership.

Rising from its meeting held on Wednesday, December 18, 2025, the committee issued a communiqué in Abuja, insisting that there is only one recognised PDP leadership under the chairmanship of Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The committee dismissed claims in some quarters that parallel party executives had been recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning individuals and groups “bent on bringing the image of the party into disrepute” to desist immediately.

According to the committee, reports suggesting that an “illegal” executive loyal to Tanimu Turaki had been accepted by INEC were false.

“The claims making the rounds in the media that the Turaki illegal executives have been accepted by INEC are untrue,” the committee said, challenging Turaki to produce “the code with which he uploaded his executives to the INEC portal.”

The caretaker committee further ratified the dissolution of some state working committees and confirmed the constitution of caretaker committees to oversee party affairs in the affected states.

The dissolved state working committees are those of Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Delta, Taraba, Kano and Lagos states.

In a move aimed at strengthening internal administration, the committee also assigned portfolios to some of its members. Professor Adenike Ogunse was named Women Leader; Engineer Deji Dohati, Deputy National Secretary; Senator Olaka Ogunwu, Treasurer; Hon. Jungu Haruna Mohammed, Publicity Secretary; while Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim Bala-Aboki was assigned to function as Youth Leader.

The committee approved a calendar for the conduct of state congresses, scheduled to commence on January 9, 2026. It noted that the date for the national convention would be fixed only after the successful conclusion of the state congresses, adding that a detailed timetable would be released in due course.

In his opening remarks, the Acting Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, thanked the party leadership, the Board of Trustees, and the party’s leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for entrusting the committee with a 60-day mandate to oversee party affairs.

Mohammed said the caretaker committee was determined to ensure that the PDP’s activities across the federation were conducted in line with the party’s constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to use this opportunity to call the attention of the public who may be hearing and seeing gatherings and meetings here and there. The public should not be panicked. We have only one PDP under my leadership and my team as the caretaker committee of our great party,” he said.

According to him, the committee is well aligned with the law and has the capacity to manage the day-to-day affairs of the party nationwide.

“With this, I want to assure everyone, especially the press, that there is only one recognised PDP leadership under my chairmanship,” Mohammed added.