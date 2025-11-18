PDP chairman Turaki urges Trump to save Nigeria’s democracy

The newly elected National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria, Tanimu Turaki, has made a dramatic plea to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and save Nigeria’s democracy.

Turaki made the call on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja following a clash between rival factions of the party.

Crisis within the PDP escalated on Tuesday, with clashes erupting at the party’s national secretariat, leaving several party members injured.

The conflict escalated as policemen blocked the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, from entering the party secretariat, prompting his security escorts to force their way through.

Turaki accused the rival faction of bringing armed thugs, with police backing, to disrupt party activities and intimidate members.

He asserted that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat and urged the international community to intervene, saying, “I want to call on President Trump; what is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians, he should come and save democracy in Nigeria”.

The PDP chairman vowed that his leadership would resist any attempt to undermine democratic values, stating, “We are willing to lay down our lives to protect our office, to protect our democracy, and to protect our mandate”.

In other news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the violent attack on the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a threat to democracy, stressing that such developments put democracy under siege.

The party further stated that the attacks were a “disturbing and dangerous assault on democracy.”

There was a violent attack on the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, and the ADC said it was carried out “by armed men under the command of senior officials of the ruling party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC criticised the Tinubu administration for using violence in its attempt to take control of another political party. The party warned that such actions are a direct threat to multiparty democracy and encourage the ruling party’s aim to establish a one-party rule in Nigeria.

The party said: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) strongly condemns the brazen invasion and violent takeover of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, by agents of the APC Federal Government.

“The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

“Based on its various actions and machinations since coming to power, this government’s anti-democratic credentials are no longer in doubt. However, this latest assault represents a new and dangerous low, even by the already-worrying standards of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything and employ any means, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests. If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups?

“Therefore, let no one make the mistake of thinking that this is a PDP matter. This attack affects the future of democracy in Nigeria and sets a dangerous background for the 2027 general elections.”