PDP deepens purge, issues expulsion certificates to Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, others

The crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) edged further into a new phase yesterday as the National Working Committee (NWC), led by its National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, issued formal certificates of expulsion to 11 prominent members, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and former PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Turaki, who briefed journalists after a marathon NWC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the certificates were dispatched via courier to all affected individuals as evidence of their final removal from the party following the decision of the National Convention in Ibadan.

According to him, the move was necessary to ensure political clarity and prevent the expelled individuals from running afoul of the law on dual party membership when seeking affiliation with other political parties.

“They are no longer members of the Peoples Democratic Party. They have been expelled, they remain expelled, and these certificates have been sent to them,” Turaki declared, raising the documents one after another before journalists.

“We are doing this for the benefit of INEC and security agencies, so that no one is misled,” he said. Others issued the certificates of expulsion are Umar Bature, Kamarudeen Ajibade (SAN), Kamaluddin Adeyemi Ajibadi (SAN), Abdurahman Muhammad, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah Nnanna and George Turna.

Turaki also announced that the NWC had reviewed and approved the Osun State congresses and the ongoing governorship primary election, insisting that reports from the field indicated a transparent and rancour-free process.

He dismissed claims from the Osun State party chairman regarding an indefinite postponement of the primaries, stressing that only the NWC had the constitutional authority to conduct, postpone or cancel party primaries.

“As we speak, primaries are ongoing. Whatever contrary statement he made is of no moment,” Turaki maintained. He added that Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose resignation from the party had circulated widely on social media, is constitutionally free to join or exit any political party.

“If Governor Adeleke chooses not to present himself for screening or sends word of withdrawal, that will be documented. But as a Nigerian, he has the right to freedom of association,” he said.

The Turaki-led NWC also assessed preparations for the forthcoming local government polls in Anambra State and expressed confidence that the party was “well positioned to sweep the election”.

Turning to national issues, Turaki issued a stern critique of the nation’s deteriorating security environment, accusing the APC-led Federal Government of failing in its primary duty to secure lives and property.

“Kidnappings and killings have become widespread. Nigerians are not safe in their homes, workplaces, markets or farms,” he said, calling for an urgent review of the country’s security architecture.

“The situation where governors are called chief security officers yet have no operational control over security agencies must be reconsidered.”

The NWC also reviewed legal actions filed by and against the party, especially lawsuits on the closure of the Legacy House and Wadata Plaza.

The chairman said the party’s lawyers were confident of victory. Turaki disclosed that the new leadership had begun studying handover notes from the outgoing executives to ensure a seamless transition.

“For us in the PDP, leadership is a continuum. There will be no gap,” he assured. He reaffirmed the party’s ambition to present a credible national alternative, declaring: “We are prepared to perform our functions as the leading opposition party. By the special grace of God, we will provide credible leadership to Nigerians from 2027.”

Earlier, the immediate past National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, formally handed over to Turaki, presenting what he described as a stewardship document to guide the new NWC.

Damagum acknowledged the party’s internal challenges but expressed optimism that the PDP would continue to overcome obstacles placed before it.

“The beauty of the PDP is its ability to surmount challenges,” he said. “We are people of faith, and we know God does not support injustice. The PDP remains the party to beat.” He also accused the ruling APC of constantly attempting to undermine the party, saying: “Every day we cross a hurdle, they place another one. Yet we continue to prevail.”

Adeleke’s exit worsens PDP woes as Adedamola clinches ticket for 2026 poll

The major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered another blow yesterday when Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State resigned from the party.

He has, however, yet to announce the platform under which he intends to seek re-election for a second term next year. While Adeleke made public his long-anticipated resignation from the crisis-ridden PDP on Monday, Adebayo Adedamola yesterday won the party’s governorship ticket for the 2026 Osun election, securing an overwhelming victory at the primary held in Osogbo, the state capital.

Adedamola polled 919 votes out of the 957 ballots cast, following Adeleke’s withdrawal. Although the governor’s name still appeared on the ballot, he did not participate in the process, having tendered his resignation before the contest.

The development has left Adeleke in political limbo. He is currently trapped between unresolved battles within the PDP and mounting expectations over his next move, which associates hint may not be made public until early next week.

Adeleke’s predicament mirrors that of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, who on October 15, 2025, officially resigned from the PDP, citing similar leadership crises, but did not disclose his next political platform until November 3.

Adeleke had earlier tendered his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, addressed to Sagba Abogunde, chairman of Ward 2, Ede North. The letter partly read: “Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect. I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (representing Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State.”

His Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the resignation.

Olawale’s confirmation came after the National Vice Chairman, South-West PDP, Toyese Ajisafe, disclosed at the PDP Elective National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, that the governor would not recontest the 2026 election under the PDP platform.

Reacting to the governor’s exit, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said Adeleke’s resignation had long been expected and did not stem from bitterness.

In a telephone interview, he said, “Adeleke’s resignation from the PDP is long expected. We were not caught unaware because of the crisis at the top level of the PDP. It was apparent that Governor Adeleke could not contest an election under a crisis-ridden PDP, which informed his decision to seek his political fortune elsewhere.

“He has not done anything wrong. It is a way of escaping the political crisis in the PDP. Now that he has resigned, we know he will be followed by the people of Osun. We wish him all the best.

“He is not leaving the PDP out of bitterness. He is leaving because of the circumstances we find ourselves in. Wherever he goes, he will have the support of PDP members. He leaves with a legacy of good governance and goodwill. What made the PDP strong in Osun is largely the handiwork of Governor Adeleke.”

Similarly, a socio-political group, Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD), commended Adeleke for resigning from the PDP, citing factionalisation, leadership crises and the risk of double nomination.

In a statement signed by its Director of Operations and Public Affairs, Adeyefa Adeyemo, the group said the crisis within the PDP had become a trap for any political aspirant and asserted that the governor’s exit aligned with the expectations of Osun residents.

According to ODD, residents had been on edge since the PDP crisis erupted and had mounted pressure on Adeleke to leave the party to avoid potential disqualification scenarios.

“We are happy the governor has taken the right decision. Those plotting double nomination or a Zamfara-style agenda against him have failed. Governor Adeleke has left the PDP because the party is in deep crisis.

“We look forward to his next political step. Osun people are ready to embrace whichever platform he chooses,” the group said. While pledging to intensify mobilisation for Adeleke, the group insisted that his re-election was “a done deal,” adding that his first term had deepened his electoral strength.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the governor would announce his new party before December 13 following his withdrawal from the PDP.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Osogbo, Alimi said the resignation was triggered by prolonged internal crises within the PDP’s national leadership.

“The governor has formally resigned his membership of the PDP. He wrote his resignation letter a long time ago,” he said. Alimi urged residents to remain calm and continue supporting the governor.

“It was long overdue. We urge the people to continue their support,” he added, referencing a Yoruba adage that “the people are the governor’s protectors.” On the reasons for Adeleke’s exit, the commissioner highlighted the party’s internal crisis and the looming INEC nomination deadline.

“The governor is happy with the reactions so far. Had it not been for the division at the national level — which plays a crucial role in nomination — he would not have resigned,” he said. He dismissed claims that the APC welcomed Adeleke’s resignation.

“They’re pretending. They know what has hit them. They thought he would remain in the PDP so they could use the crisis to challenge him in court, but Adeleke is smarter,” he said.

Alimi maintained that discussions on the governor’s next platform were ongoing and clarity would emerge before December 13. The commissioner insisted that Adeleke would win in any party he joined.

Adeleke likely heading to Accord Party

Sources within the government told The Guardian that Adeleke is leaning toward the Accord Party for the forthcoming election, following failed attempts to join the APC.

With INEC’s December 15 deadline for party primaries, the governor has a limited window to finalise his decision. Several members of his political camp have confirmed the move, and former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adeleke’s political mentor, validated the speculation in a radio interview last week.

Speaking in Yoruba, Oyinlola explained that while the APC was considered, he refused to join due to past experiences. He described the Accord Party as a “fair option,” noting his familiarity with its formation.

The National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Agunloye, said he was unaware of any formal approach by Adeleke but added that the governor would be welcomed to the party if he complied with the party’s procedures. There are also unconfirmed reports of the governor engaging other parties, including APGA.

Osun PDP primaries outcome

Announcing the result, chairman of the Osun PDP Primary Committee, Humphrey Abba, declared: “Void votes: 20. One aspirant withdrew. The candidate with the remaining votes, Adebayo Adedamola, scored 919 votes and stands elected and returned.”

Despite Adeleke’s resignation, his name remained on the ballot. Before voting commenced, committee secretary Sunday Solarin cautioned that votes for Adeleke would be wasted.

INEC officials and a national PDP committee supervised the tightly secured exercise, which began at 11:07 a.m. Adeleke’s exit followed months of PDP turbulence marked by factional clashes at the national level, contested leadership claims and disputes over the national secretary position. These crises fractured state chapters and weakened confidence ahead of the 2026 and 2027 polls.

Sources said Adeleke became frustrated by the PDP’s failure to resolve leadership disputes in line with INEC requirements, especially after the National Working Committee failed twice to harmonise directives on congresses and primaries.

Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, admitted the governor may have “lost interest” in seeking the party’s ticket unless the crisis was quickly resolved. The unresolved disputes had already forced the postponement of the primary earlier scheduled for December 2.

Intense speculation continues over Adeleke’s next political destination, though top aides say consultations are now at an advanced stage.

Also, reports emerged that Adeleke ordered the arrest of some hoodlums allegedly sent by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to destabilise the PDP governorship primary in Osun.

In a viral video, several men were seen being arrested and ordered into a waiting van. They were alleged to be agents of the Oyo State governor purportedly deployed to disrupt the exercise.

The allegation could not be confirmed as at the time this report was filed.

Bode George warns of looming political crisis, accuses FG of undermining democracy

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has criticised the APC-led Federal Government for being preoccupied with political positioning ahead of 2027 instead of responding with urgency to critical issues of insecurity confronting the nation.

Addressing a press conference yesterday on the state of the nation in Lagos, he lamented that Nigeria is entering a troubling season, one where the very principles of democracy are being tested.

George stressed that, rather than strengthening the country’s democratic institutions, some actors are lowering standards, sidelining critical reasoning and placing personal ambition over national interest while Nigerians pay a painful price in the process.

George, who condemned the recent abductions and killings in the country by “violent elements”, described the disruption at the PDP secretariat on November 18 as a “grave warning”. According to him, the actions of a group previously expelled for anti-party activities — reportedly encouraged by a serving Federal Minister — constitute an unacceptable assault on democratic order.

He insisted that the attempt to prevent a duly elected leadership from assuming office was not only unlawful but part of a broader pattern that threatens the future of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“As a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), I maintain without ambiguity: anyone wishing to leave the party is free to do so. A political party, like a tree, grows stronger when unhealthy branches fall away.

“But what must not continue is the deliberate provocation, the disregard for party rules, and the attempt to seize what does not belong to one.”

The PDP chieftain maintained that the forced entry into the PDP National Secretariat crossed every line of decency and legality, adding that Nigeria has moved beyond the era where sheer force overrides order.

“The question now is: Who authorised the police to take over the headquarters? Under what authority? Since when does a tenant overtake a landlord?

“It is troubling that, in the face of all this, the President — the custodian of our democracy — has remained silent. Silence at such a moment can only be interpreted as tacit approval.”

Expressing his concerns about the role of the judiciary, George wondered why PDP-related cases are consistently channelled to the same few judges within Abuja, stating that the judiciary must be seen to be impartial and that anything short of fairness weakens its moral authority.

He stated, “Our party’s national leadership, led by Senior Advocate Kabiru Turaki, has not called for the sealing of our headquarters. So, on whose order is the Police acting? Why the persistent effort to weaken the PDP ahead of 2027?”

Speaking on the actions of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, George said the minister has been a major beneficiary of the PDP, from being chairman of a local government to Chief of Staff, Minister of State for Education and Governor. He noted that the PDP nurtured his political rise, saying it is, therefore, painful to watch him take actions capable of damaging the very institution that supported him.

Advising him not to allow himself to be used as an instrument to destabilise the Republic, George noted that power is temporary; reputation is permanent.

George, who also appealed to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, regarding the National Library project, said that while libraries are valuable, the world has changed. He argued that with today’s digital tools, N20 billion could empower millions of young Nigerians through soft loans and microcredit schemes.

“Our youths need opportunities, not monuments,” he stated. George asked: “To Mr President: Is this democracy as envisioned by the Constitution, or are we drifting into a pattern of governance that contradicts its spirit?

“Repeated violations of due process and unchecked abuses of power undermine public confidence and threaten national cohesion. Nigeria stands at a crossroads.

“The current trajectory does not lead to peace or stability. If not halted, it could plunge the nation into a deeper political crisis.” He added: “I speak from experience, and from a sincere desire to preserve the unity and future of our country. Let this serve as a solemn warning: Enough is enough. This country belongs to all of us.

“For the sake of our democracy, our history and our children, the time to act responsibly is now. Nigeria cannot afford another avoidable political collapse.”