PDP Jigawa condemns suspension of Lamido, calls for immediate reversal

The Jigawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed profound shock and disapproval over the suspension of His Excellency, Sule Lamido, CON, from the activities of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

The suspension, reportedly linked to allegations of attending meetings deemed a threat to party unity, has been described by the state chapter as “unjust, vindictive, and counterproductive.”

In a statement signed by Dr. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, State Chairman of PDP Jigawa, the party noted that Lamido’s actions were within his legal and constitutional rights.

The former Jigawa State Governor had sought redress in court after being denied a nomination form to contest the PDP National Chairmanship.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had restrained the PDP from proceeding with its national convention until Lamido’s right to contest was determined.

“The suspension of a founding member for exercising his lawful rights undermines internal democracy and contradicts the spirit of reconciliation recently championed by the BoT,” the statement said.

The Jigawa PDP further warned that the move sends a dangerous message to party members, particularly those demonstrating loyalty, and risks deepening divisions at a time when unity is critical to challenging the ruling APC.

The state chapter has called on the BoT to immediately revoke the suspension and publicly affirm the rights of all members to pursue leadership positions without fear of victimisation.

“The PDP must lead by example, uphold the rule of law, and respect the dignity of its members,” the statement concluded.

The Guardian reported that Lamido said a few days ago that he will not hesitate to negotiate the future of his political structure through an alliance with an alternative party.

However, the former minister and founding member of the opposition PDP, who clearly spelt out his intention to sustain his political influence in Jigawa State, ruled out any possibility of allying with those in the coalition party.

Lamido spoke to hundreds of PDP loyalists at his Kano political office about the raging crisis and division rocking the opposition.

The party loyalists, led by the PDP Chairman in Jigawa, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, were at Lamido’s office seeking an alternative political party amid internal instability tearing the party apart at the national level.

The party chairman regretted the negative impact of the leadership tussle, which he said was responsible for the rain of defection crippling the party structure. He urged the political leader to lead members to promise land.