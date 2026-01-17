PDP passes vote of no confidence on Kwara governor Abdulrazaq

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, citing “all-round failure across critical sectors of governance.”

The resolution was reached at the maiden 2026 meeting of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) and documented in a communique signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara.

The PDP condemned the continued closure of schools in Kwara South and Kwara North since December, describing it as counterproductive and dangerous to the future of children.

“Shutting schools in response to insecurity reflects leadership failure rather than a solution,” the party said, urging the government to immediately reopen schools and strengthen security around educational institutions instead.

PDP insisted that children’s education must not be mortgaged due to “the government’s inability to protect lives and property.”

The party also criticized Governor Abdulrazaq’s “frequent absence from the state,” accusing him of spending prolonged periods in the Federal Capital Territory while critical issues of insecurity and governance worsen at home.

“The governor’s continued absence has created a leadership vacuum and rendered the government largely unresponsive to the plight of Kwarans,” the SWC said.

PDP further condemned the violent assault on elderly women who peacefully protested for the release of their kidnapped relatives.

The SWC described the incident as shameful, alleging that thugs, acting as agents of government, attacked the women in the presence of police officers who failed to protect them.

The party issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Abdulrazaq to arrest, publicly parade, and prosecute those responsible, warning that failure to do so would make him accountable for their actions.

Raising further alarm, the SWC disclosed that over 22 persons were abducted across several communities in Kwara South between December 25 and early January.

“Among the victims are His Royal Highness, Oba Olanipekun, the Oniwo of Afin, and his son, a serving National Youth Service Corps member,” PDP said, noting that abductors have threatened to kill either the monarch or his son if ransom demands are not met.

The party described the situation as evidence of worsening insecurity and a breakdown of governance.

It called on the state government to urgently restore security, protect citizens’ rights, and end the prevailing climate of fear across Kwara State.