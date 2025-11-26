PDP petitions CJ over repeated assignment of its cases to Justice Omotosho, two others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally raised concerns over the repeated assignment of its cases to three judges of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, citing potential perceptions of partiality.

The matter was outlined in a petition submitted to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, FCT, Justice John Tsoho, dated 19 November and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja.

The party expressed apprehension that cases either filed by the PDP or brought against it have been routinely assigned to Justices James Omotosho, Peter Lifu, and Mohammed Abdulmalik.

The petition stressed that the Abuja Judicial Division has 12 judges, nine of whom could potentially hear these matters.

The PDP cited recent rulings as examples. Justice Omotosho had restrained the party from proceeding with its national elective convention in response to a suit brought by Austin Nwachukwu, Amah Nnanah, and Turnah George, officials of the party in Imo and Abia states and South-South Zonal Secretary, citing failure to comply with party rules.

Justice Lifu, meanwhile, directed the party to halt the convention until former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido obtained a nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman, agreeing with Lamido’s claim of unjust exclusion.

Despite these rulings, the PDP proceeded with its convention, relying on a separate order from Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court.

The conflicting court decisions have contributed to ongoing factional disputes within the party, particularly between blocs aligned with the PDP Governors Forum and those loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, both claiming authentic leadership of the party.

The petition read, “It is of great concern to our party that it would appear that all matters for the past few years filed in the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, either for or against our party, have always been assigned to the following three judges only, namely: Hon Justice James Omotosho, Hon Justice Peter Lifu and Hon Justice Mohammed Abdulmalik, even though there are other judges numbering up to nine in the Abuja Judicial Division, who could have taken up any of these matters, as the Abuja Division has 12 judges,” adding that “Several party members have recently complained bitterly to the newly elected members of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the above-mentioned scenario.

“Indeed, all these three courts are viewed by party members and indeed the public as ‘courts of particular concern’ with regard to matters pertaining to or affecting the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“My Lord, it is trite that justice must not only be done in all cases and circumstances with regard to matters pending and matters filed in the court of law, but justice must be seen to be done indeed by reasonable members of society, including the members of our party.

“Given the current challenges facing the party, there is a high likelihood of cases being filed for or against the party. It is in this respect that we humbly plead and beg that no other matters or circumstances with regard to cases that may be filed by or against our party henceforth should be assigned to any of these three judges, since justice is rooted in trust and integrity.

“Our party wishes to reiterate the fact that we have no iota of doubt with regard to the integrity of the judiciary, particularly the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, headed by Your Lordship in dispensing justice in all cases, other than the above-highlighted fears and apprehension of our party.”

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has yet to respond to the petition. The PDP indicated that the measure was intended to preserve confidence in judicial processes amid the party’s current internal challenges.