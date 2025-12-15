PDP seeks state of emergency in Kwara, says governor a security risk

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has called for the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the “interest of justice, morality, and public safety.”

The party, on Monday, at a world press conference addressed by its state chairman, Hon Isa Bawa Adamu, and some party leadership at its secretariat, in Ilorin, reacted to a trending video in which some bandits arrested in Auchi, Edo State by men of the Nigerian Army, alleged that the Kwara State government was sponsoring them.

PDP said that in the video, the suspects categorically alleged that officials of the state government supplied them with AK-47 rifles and a government-crested operational vehicle for their activities.

However, a statement by the commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, on Monday, absolved the state government of complicity in the issue.

The statement said that “the state did not give weapons to any individual,” adding that, “indeed, no state government has the power to arm anyone with AK-47”.

Represented by his secretary, Comrade Kayode Abdullahi Alashe, PDP decried what it described as “state killing,” wondering about rising insecurity in some parts of the state as well as the innocence of the state government.

The party based its call on the severe insecurity affecting parts of the state, asserting that “it is reasonable to demand the declaration of a state of emergency in Kwara State, including the suspension of the governor, to enable an independent, transparent, and interference-free investigation into these allegations.”

Consequently, PDP also urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to cease communicating serious security issues to Governor AbdulRazaq whom they described as a security risk.

In the said video circulating on social media, the suspects were seen prostrated, hands tied, while being interrogated by security operatives about the source of their weapons and logistics.

Kwara State PDP said: “As a responsible political organisation and critical stakeholder in the Kwara project, PDP is compelled to address the people of Kwara State, Nigerians at large, and the international community on a most disturbing, weighty, and grave national security concern that has now placed our dear state in the national spotlight for the wrong reasons.”

PDP expressed regret that the complicity allegation arrived at a time when residents of Kwara had undergone unthinkable killings and kidnappings by criminal bandits, making it both unfortunate and even more heartbreaking.

PDP recalled the recent tragic events at Oke-Ode in Ifelodun local government, when bandits launched a brutal attack, resulting in the murder of hunters, vigilantes, traders, a traditional leader, and young men.

“More than 15 people were killed, and many properties were destroyed on that bloody day,” it added.

The party said the bandits’ confession in the video “has placed the heavy burden of responsibility and possible complicity squarely at the doorstep of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. No wonder he has been unable to tackle banditry and terrorism that continue to ravage communities in the state.

“As a party, we believe that these allegations against the Kwara State Government have cast serious doubt on the integrity of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He now owes the people of Kwara State clear, comprehensive, and convincing explanations,” PDP said.

“In saner climes, a leader genuinely committed to the welfare and safety of his people would consider allegations of this magnitude grave enough to warrant stepping aside, or even resigning, to allow for a thorough and unhindered investigation.

“We therefore call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to treat the situation in Kwara State as a matter of urgent national concern. A comprehensive federal investigation must be carried out into the confessions of the arrested criminals, particularly their claims that the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led–led Kwara State Government sponsored and supported their criminal activities.”

Meanwhile, Olukoju’s statement said that the individuals mentioned in the crime did not state that Kwara State Government gave them any weapons.

She added that the Ifelodun Local Government Authority had clarified that the security van was given to the vigilantes initially deployed in Ifelodun to strengthen existing security.

“These vigilantes have since left Ifelodun. However, the LGA had repeatedly complained to relevant authorities that its van was not returned to its pool.

“To win the war against banditry and other violent crimes, we urge enhanced interagency coordination, intelligence sharing, and cooperation amongst the security agencies.

“As the security forces are probing the development, we urge people, especially online media platforms and bloggers, to avoid biased assimilation of information or misrepresenting things, because such behaviour poses existential threat to human life and public peace,” she said.