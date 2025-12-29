PDP will die if I defect to APC – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will collapse if he defects to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this during his end-of-the-year media chat in Port Harcourt on Monday, while responding to a question on whether he would join the ruling APC or not.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike’s supporters in Rivers House of Assembly, including Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, had recently dumped PDP and joined APC.

Wike, however, insisted that he is still a member of PDP and not considering leaving the party.

“Today if I say I want to decamp to APC, that will be the end of PDP. You will see leaders of the party in other states who will join me.

“If today I say, gentlemen, look, we have had enough of PDP, watch those who will decamp in Benue; watch those who will decamp in Plateau, in Abia, in Edo,” he said.

“But the mere fact that people have left PDP to APC does not mean I have to leave. No, it is not correct. I am still a member of PDP,” he said.

Speaking on the possible takeover of his political structure in Rivers by Fubara, Wike assured his supporters that his political relevance in the state was incontestable.

He added that he still holds his political structure in the state.

According to him, Fubara’s defection to the APC does not necessarily make him the leader of the party in the state, unlike the cases in Lagos and Kano states.

“There are exceptions to the rule. There is nothing like 001 in the state, you register in your ward and not at the state level.

“So, if there is 001, it is in your ward, because every party member registered in his ward,” he said.

The minister further said that beyond being a governor, there must be exceptional qualities that make one a leader, worthy of followership.

He argued that Fubara’s defection to the APC was of no consequence, stressing that he joined the party alone.

“If a governor is moving to another party, he moves with council chairmen, party leaders and members of the state assembly.

“In his case, the people have already left the PDP and joined the APC on their own, as such, defecting to APC doesn’t guarantee him an automatic ticket for second tenure,” Wike said.