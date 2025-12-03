Senate moves to classify kidnapping as terrorism, proposes death penalty

The Senate on Wednesday advanced deliberations on a bill seeking to amend the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act by designating kidnapping and related offences as acts of terrorism and prescribing the death penalty for those found guilty, including financiers and informants.

Debate on the amendment, led by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, took place during plenary and drew contributions from Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, and others. The session was presided over by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Following extensive debate, the Senate unanimously approved the proposed amendments for further legislative work. Akpabio referred the bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters as the lead committee, as well as the Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Interior, directing them to conduct further consultations and report back within two weeks.

Presenting the bill, Bamidele explained that the amendment sought to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking and related offences as terrorism and to prescribe the death penalty without the option of a fine. He said the measure was necessary in view of the impact of kidnapping nationwide.

He noted that the crime “has become one of the most pervasive and destructive crimes in our nation today,” adding that it had evolved into “coordinated, commercialised, and militarised acts of violence perpetrated by organised criminal groups”.

Bamidele argued that kidnapping had disrupted economic activity, forced families into debt, affected education, overstretched security agencies and caused loss of lives. He said the patterns of organisation and brutality associated with kidnapping bore “all the characteristics of terrorism”.

He stated that the amendment would give security agencies broader authority and investigative tools available under counter-terrorism law, including asset tracing, intelligence-led operations, and coordination across agencies.

The bill prescribes the death penalty not only for perpetrators and financiers but also for informants, harbourers, logistics providers, transporters and anyone who knowingly supports kidnapping operations.

“Attempt, conspiracy, or incitement to kidnap attracts the same penalty,” Bamidele said.

He added that Nigerians were being kidnapped “on highways, in schools, in homes, on farms, and in markets,” and that criminals often killed victims even after ransom was paid.

“This is not a mere crime. It is terrorism in its purest form,” he said.

Contributing to the debate, Oshiomhole supported the bill and criticised deradicalisation programmes, which he said had not prevented offenders from returning to crime.

“No more de-radicalisation. If you are caught and convicted for acts of terrorism, then the penalty should be death,” he said.

Kalu said the Senate was unanimous in its support for the bill, noting that informants and sponsors must also face the consequences of their actions.

“Nigerians have suffered in the hands of kidnappers,” he said.

Moro described the bill as straightforward and urged its passage, while Senator Victor Umeh condemned the killing of victims even after ransom payments. He said the trend required firm legislative action and added that financial institutions also had a role in facilitating such crimes.

The bill will undergo further review at the committee level before returning to the Senate for additional consideration.