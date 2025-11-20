SMBLF fears Nigeria drifting towards one-party rule

Democracy dies with opposition, Galadima warns

Nigeria is “drifting into dangerous territory,” the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) warned yesterday after a high-level meeting in Abuja that brought together top leaders of Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Middle Belt Forum and delegations from the South-West, South-East and South-South.

However, elder statesman, Buba Galadima, accused the present political elite of dismantling dissent and tightening authoritarian control over the country’s institutions. He warned that democracy always dies with opposition.

The meeting, chaired by Afenifere leader, HRM Oba Olaitan, reviewed developments they believe threaten Nigeria’s democracy, security and social stability.

The leaders expressed deep worry at what they described as a coordinated slide towards one-party domination, fuelled by mass defections, political coercion and ideological inconsistencies across party lines.

They denounced the violent confrontation at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters on November 18 between a serving minister and sitting governors, calling it “a disgraceful assault on democratic norms.”

SMBLF also faulted the police for “brazen involvement in partisan battles,” and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) leadership under Prof Joash Amupitan of failing to step in early to stabilise the political climate ahead of the 2027 elections.

On security, the Forum said Nigeria is under “severe siege”, pointing to the killing of Brig-Gen Musa Uba in Borno State; the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, and deadly attacks in Kaduna, Kwara and Kogi states.

The leaders cited reports that the majority of victims are Christians and indigenous communities, while the attackers are largely linked to Fulani and Kanuri extremist groups, including fighters from outside Nigeria’s borders. They called on the Federal Government to halt what they described as ethnic cleansing, act decisively to rescue abducted students, work sincerely with international partners, including the United States, and immediately roll out a plan to return displaced Middle Belt communities to their ancestral homes.

On the ongoing strike by resident doctors, the forum appealed for a speedy resolution. Lamenting that poor Nigerians who rely on public hospitals are paying the highest price.

The communiqué was signed by Oba Olaitan, President-General, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus and National Chairman, PANDEF, GodknowsBoladei Igali.

Speaking after receiving an award from The Sun Newspaper for his decades-long contribution to public life, Galadima declared that Nigeria is “on the verge of dictatorship” as the ruling class seeks to absorb every political structure (governors, parties and institutions) into a single obedient bloc.

“A democracy without opposition is dictatorship, pure and simple,” Galadima said, noting the systematic erasure of alternative voices as the most alarming signal of Nigeria’s democratic decay.

“Once there is no alternative view, what you have is dictatorship, monarchy or fascism. Call it whatever you like,” he warned. “This is what happened in Germany under Hitler. He picked his victims one by one, and everyone said, ‘It is not my turn,’ until it consumed them all.”

He insisted that even members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be concerned.

“If there is no opposition, the government will not need you. You will become irrelevant in your own party,” he added.