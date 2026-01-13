‘The Asiwaju I know will not get rid of Wike for Fubara’ — Fayose

My sack, Tinubu’s prerogative — Wike

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unlikely to remove the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to favour Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Fayose made the comments during an interview on ARISE Television on Tuesday, while reacting to a question in the context of a prolonged power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, which has contributed to political instability in Rivers State since late 2023.

“But let me say this to Nigerians: the Asiwaju that I know will not get rid of a Wike for a Fubara. Wike came from Rivers to give support to President Tinubu,” Fayose said.

He argued that Wike’s political relevance to the president is based on his performance as FCT minister and his ability to deliver electoral outcomes for the All Progressives Congress.

“Wike is in Abuja performing; we’ve never had it so good in Abuja. Even a blind man can’t deny that,” Fayose added.

He cited the recent local government elections in Rivers State, which he said the APC won due to Wike’s influence, and predicted similar outcomes for upcoming local elections in Abuja. “So, what else will the President want from Wike?” he queried.

Fayose also addressed reports that Fubara had sought intervention from President Tinubu, suggesting that the governor’s action reflected political misjudgement.

“If Governor Fubara has gone to meet the President (in France), then it shows he needs help. When you don’t praise God, when you refuse to humble yourself and look for peace, you’ll just be running helter-skelter. What he’s looking for is inside his pocket,” he said.

On internal challenges facing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fayose dismissed claims that Tinubu was responsible, describing the party as weakened by internal divisions.

“The PDP caused themselves an insurrection. It’s a house that is divided against itself, and the nature of man is survival of the fittest,” he said.



My sack, Tinubu’s prerogative — Wike

Meanwhile, Wike has addressed calls for his removal by stating that such decisions remain the prerogative of the president. Speaking on Sunday during a “thank you” visit to Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, he said: “Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes that I cannot offer anything again, he has the right; it is not in your place to tell him what to do.”

Wike added that the president recognises his political value and that he remains committed to supporting Tinubu’s political objectives. Local officials, including Kingsley Chinda, minority leader in the House of Representatives, and Gift Worlu, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Council, reaffirmed their support for Wike, noting the area’s significant voting power and the minister’s contributions to the community.

The statements from Fayose and Wike come as impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara advance in the Rivers State House of Assembly, with the House citing allegations of misconduct, including extra-budgetary spending and defiance of a Supreme Court ruling. Reports suggest that while the House denies Wike’s involvement, the president has reportedly intervened in the dispute.