Turaki-led PDP rallies ex-govs, ministers, vows return to power

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party yesterday convened an interactive session with former governors and ministers of the party, declaring that the opposition was determined to reconnect with Nigerians and reclaim power at both national and sub-national levels.

Addressing the gathering, Turaki said the decision to hold a joint meeting was deliberate, noting that the party’s 16 years in government were defined by landmark projects, strong institutions and policies that positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the legacies of PDP administrations at the state and federal levels remain visible a decade after the party left office, despite sustained efforts to discredit its record.

He said the enduring nostalgia among Nigerians for the PDP era underscored the strength of the bond the party built with the electorate during its years in power.

Turaki recalled that under PDP governments, Nigeria recorded significant economic growth, exited a crippling debt burden, expanded infrastructure and strengthened institutions that continue to support governance, project execution, monitoring and the fight against corruption.

He said the new NWC was committed to returning the party to its foundational values, stressing that a critical part of that process was engaging leaders whose sacrifices and service distinguished the PDP as the first party to win four consecutive elections and to successfully transition from one civilian government to another.

Describing the meeting as strategic, the PDP chairman said the party sought frank guidance from its former leaders on the policies, leadership style and approaches that earned public trust and made the PDP a household name. He added that such counsel was vital as the party planned to reposition itself and offer a credible alternative to Nigerians.

Turaki assured party members and the wider public that the PDP was ready to admit past mistakes and correct them, promising transparency, equity, fairness and justice in its dealings going forward. He characterised the session as a “family meeting” where participants would speak candidly and without restraint. He expressed confidence that, with renewed unity and honest self-assessment, the party would soon return stronger.