Tinubu, ‘one of the best politicians you can learn from’ — APC national chair, Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a key influence on his political development while receiving a traditional title in Plateau State.

Yilwatda was conferred with the title “Kaeh-rit”, meaning “the good seed of Ampang East”, at a ceremony held on Saturday in Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. Speaking after the event, he described Tinubu as “one of the best politicians you can learn from.”

“I’m learning from the best leader, Asiwaju Tinubu. Mr President is one of the best politicians you can learn from, and since adopting me as his son, I’ve learned so much from him,” Yilwatda said. “He is teaching me, and so I’m learning. If you see me succeeding, it’s because I’m learning from the very best politician ever produced in Nigeria. So why not? I will work towards achieving what he has done, also, being one of the best politicians in Nigeria.”

At the ceremony, Yilwatda also donated ₦10 million, seedlings and other farm inputs to farmers in the local government area to support food security, citing alignment with President Tinubu’s efforts to boost food production and reduce poverty.

He commented on the recent defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the APC, stating that the move would allow the state to benefit from unified government and party structures.

“The person that comes into the APC today has equal rights with someone who has been there for a thousand years, because we do not differentiate among our members,” Yilwatda said.

“As a government steps in with its supporters, we will have one single family that will work together for the benefit of Plateau.

The essence of this is that the national budget and local government structures will align so that all our systems, from the national level down to the grassroots, are structured for the benefit of the people of Plateau.”

This marks the second traditional title Yilwatda has received in less than two weeks, following a recent recognition by the Tiv Nation in Benue State for his humanitarian contributions.