Turaki begs Trump to save Nigeria’s democracy amid PDP crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) new national chairman, Tanimu Turaki, on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump and the rest of the international community to “come and save democracy in Nigeria” as rival party factions clashed at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Turaki made the appeal while addressing the press at the secretariat, alleging that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was involved in efforts to disrupt party activities.

He also said members of his faction were willing to risk their lives to protect the office and mandate of the party.

“”I want to call on President Trump. What is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians. He should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat,” Turaki said.

“I am calling on all other developed nations, all advanced democracies: come and save Nigeria, come and save democracy.

“Because I cannot understand how a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be leading thugs to come and create mayhem here. I have said it: we are willing to lay down our lives to protect this office, to protect democracy and the mandate of our party.

“Nigerians, you are watching what is happening. The international community, you can see the threat to Nigeria’s democracy. Come and save us! Come and save us.”

The tensions follow the Ibadan convention that elected Turaki as national chairman, which is disputed by a faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

At the convention on Saturday, the party also expelled Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

The convention, led by PDP National Chairman Umar Damagun, also removed Mohammed Abdulrahman, the factional chairman aligned with Wike’s camp.

Turaki’s National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled an inaugural meeting with party stakeholders for 10 a.m., while the rival Abdulrahman-led faction called emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, chairman of the rival faction, was reportedly already at the secretariat.

Security personnel from the Mobile Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Services (DSS) were deployed to strategic points in and around the party headquarters.

Patrol vehicles were also stationed along nearby roads.

Inside the secretariat, suspended National Secretary Sen. Samuel Anyanwu gained access as accreditation for the NEC meeting proceeded.

Outside, protesters opposed to Turaki carried placards reading “No to Turaki” and “Turaki must go.”