Uzodimma presents ₦1.44 trillion Imo budget for 2026

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has presented a proposed ₦1.44 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Imo State House of Assembly, outlining a spending plan heavily weighted towards capital expenditure and infrastructure development.

Uzodimma, in an X post, said the proposal, titled the Budget of Economic Breakthrough, was designed to consolidate the objectives of the 2025 Appropriation Law, which he said is the Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities.

He said the new proposal aligns with his administration’s development framework, anchored on what he referred to as the 3R mantra and a shared prosperity philosophy.

“Our 3R mantra and Shared Prosperity philosophy are rooted in a simple but powerful goal: to build a new Imo State – industrialised, opportunity-driven, and prosperous for every citizen” he said.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget prioritises long-term economic growth through industrialisation, job creation and improved public services.

He stated that the overarching goal of the administration remains the transformation of Imo State into an economy driven by opportunities and capable of delivering prosperity to its citizens across all sectors.

Uzodimma told lawmakers that 83.4 per cent of the proposed budget has been allocated to capital expenditure, signalling a continued focus on infrastructure and productive investments.

He said key sectors targeted for funding include the economy, health, power and public works, among others. Recurrent expenditure accounts for the remaining portion of the budget.

The governor said the scale of capital allocation reflects the administration’s intention to deliver infrastructure projects that can support economic expansion and improve the quality of life for residents.

He added that the budget seeks to position the state for sustainable growth by directing resources towards sectors with the capacity to stimulate private investment and enhance service delivery.

Uzodimma presented the proposal during a session at the Imo State House of Assembly, where he urged legislators to give the bill prompt consideration. He said the budget represented a clear policy direction and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to economic viability and inclusive development.

Uzodimma did not announce a specific timeline for the passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill but expressed confidence in the legislative process.

He said all sectors of the state’s economy were captured in the proposal, reflecting an effort to ensure broad-based participation in the development agenda.

“Every sector is deliberately captured in this mission to build an economically viable Imo State for all. I therefore trust the Honourable House to give the bill prompt and diligent consideration for passage into law” he said.

The Imo State House of Assembly is expected to subject the bill to legislative scrutiny, including committee reviews and public hearings, before passage into law. Once approved, the budget will guide government spending for the 2026 fiscal year.