Why my son joined APC – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that his son, Abba Abubakar, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) based on personal conviction and not due to any influence from him.

On January 15, Abba announced his decision to align with the APC in support of President Bola Tinubu, his father’s opponent in the 2023 presidential election. He also renamed his political group from Atiku Haske Organisation to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation.

“The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal,” Abubakar wrote in a post on X. “In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.”

Atiku, now a member of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), said his concern remains the performance of the ruling party.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people,” he added.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”

In the 2023 presidential election, Abubakar polled 6,984,520 votes on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Tinubu won with 8,794,726 votes.

The African Democratic Congress formally welcomed Atiku into its fold last November, describing his entry as a confidence booster. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, told The Guardian in Abuja that the former vice president had always been a key figure in the coalition and had now formally joined.

Atiku was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, losing first to late President Muhammadu Buhari and later to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both of the APC.

He resigned from the PDP two months ago following a prolonged political dispute involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other party allies. His resignation also coincided with the official recognition of the David Mark-led ADC by the Independent National Electoral Commission after the party’s unveiling.

His move to the ADC had long been anticipated, as the party directed intending members to formally disengage from their former political parties after the Anambra governorship election.

The ADC has since announced preparations for the 2027 general elections. It unveiled its national headquarters last week and disclosed plans to commence membership registration this week, ahead of congresses scheduled for February and a non-elective national convention.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, Atiku announced his defection via his X handle, sharing photographs of himself receiving his ADC membership card and a customised “Waziri 01” jersey.