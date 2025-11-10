Zamfara rallying behind Matawalle as governorhsip candidate – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lecturer Aminu Muhammad Kaura, has stated that there is enthusiasm within Zamfara politics, as the people of the state are confirmed to be rallying in support of Hon. Minister Bello Matawalle’s nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 elections.

According to him, as the APC prepares for the forthcoming general election in 2027, anticipation is high among stakeholders and supporters.

This was contained in a statement issued personally by the APC chieftain in Gusau, the state capital and made available to newsmen.

“They are fervently advocating for the nomination of (Dr.) Bello Muhammad (Matawalle, asserting that this decision is imperative for not only achieving a substantial electoral victory, but also for fostering cohesion among the diverse political actors and communities of Zamfara State”, he said.

“Bello Muhammad Matawalle, who has significantly influenced the political landscape of Zamfara State, served as the governor from 2019 to 2023 and currently holds the position of Hon. Minister of State for Defence.

“His impactful tenure has endeared him to the citizens of Zamfara. With a strong grassroots presence and notable popularity across all 14 local government areas, Matawalle exemplifies the essence of political advancement and effective leadership.

“The steadfast trust that the public places in Dr Matawalle is attributed to his demonstrated humility, approachability, and proactive measures in addressing issues of insecurity.

“His exceptional philanthropic initiatives, commitment to youth empowerment, and emphasis on social and infrastructural development distinguish him as a leader of note. With one constitutional term remaining to fulfil his second tenure, Matawalle’s candidacy is characterised by promise and potential.

“During his governorship, Matawalle transformed youth empowerment and social development within Zamfara State. He appointed numerous young individuals, prominent politicians, and representatives from marginalised backgrounds to important government roles, thereby inspiring hope and generating opportunities within the community.

“No other contender in Zamfara State possesses the political acumen, leadership capabilities, or capacity to unify various factions within the APC to the extent demonstrated by Dr Matawalle. His remarkable aptitude for reconciling party divisions and attracting influential figures from rival parties has significantly enhanced the APC’s stature in the State.

“Given these compelling considerations, the constituents of Zamfara State are earnestly appealing to both the national and state leadership of the APC to respond to their collective request: designate Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the gubernatorial candidate for the imminent 2027 elections.

“This nomination represents not merely a political strategy but also a unique opportunity for the APC to embrace a leader who pledges to advance peace, unity, and development for both the party and the State.

“The citizens of Zamfara State remain steadfast in their commitment to advocating for (Dr.) Bello Matawalle’s candidacy through lawful means.

“There exists a mutual understanding that he prioritises the needs of the populace over personal ambitions, exemplifying a commitment to patriotism and selfless leadership. His previous service underscores a genuine dedication to peacebuilding and human development.

“As the political landscape in Zamfara evolves, no individual is more suited or capable of leading the APC to a remarkable victory in 2027 than His Excellency (Dr.) Bello Muhammad Matawalle. Granting him the nomination is essential for preserving the strength and cohesion of the APC and ensuring a brighter future for Zamfara State.”