Lagos hosts official launch of EkoDubai to connect Nigerians to Dubai’s property market

Representative of the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah Al Kahtani (left); Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, representing the governor, Tayo Ayinde, and Chairman of EkoDubai, Gabriel Melki, during the official ribbon-cutting to unveil EkoDubai, a new real estate company established to bridge the gap between Nigerian investors and the fast-growing, highly structured property market in Dubai.

Lagos State, yesterday, played host to the official launch of EkoDubai, a new real estate company created to connect Nigerian investors with credible and high-value property opportunities in Dubai.

The launch brought together investors, developers, business leaders, and high-profile guests, all eager to explore why Dubai continues to stand out as a top destination for Nigerians seeking luxury homes, secure investments, and globally diversified portfolios.

The event was designed to reflect both Dubai’s sophistication and Lagos’ vibrant energy. Soft Middle Eastern–inspired instrumentals welcomed guests into a carefully curated space that combined elegance, comfort, and an immersive experience of Dubai’s property market.

A standout feature of the day was the digital and virtual reality (VR) showcase of EkoDubai’s partnered developers, including DAMAC Properties, Binghatti, and BNW. Guests experienced Dubai’s most sought-after villas, waterfront apartments, high-rise towers, and off-plan projects through high-definition screens and VR headsets, allowing them to virtually walk through properties as if they were physically there. This interactive experience gave attendees a realistic sense of scale, design, and luxury without leaving Lagos, making it easier to envision living or investing in these premium communities.

Chairman of EkoDubai, Gabriel Melki, in his powerful message, said: “This company is not just about selling properties; it is about opening doors to new opportunities, strengthening economic ties, and giving Nigerians the confidence to invest globally.”

Guests later moved between stands, browsing brochures, watching fly-through videos, and speaking directly with EkoDubai consultants who explained payment plans, returns on investment and lifestyle benefits in clear and practical terms.

Notable figures also graced the ceremony, officially marking the beginning of the company’s journey.

The launch also attracted respected leaders from Lagos’ business and real estate sectors, alongside individuals looking to diversify their wealth internationally.

Many, however, praised EkoDubai for offering a transparent, reliable, and structured platform that empowers Nigerians to invest abroad with confidence.

Beyond business discussions, the event fostered a warm sense of community as guests exchanged ideas, connected with one another, and shared insights on the growing relationship between Nigeria and Dubai in the property sector.

Several attendees noted how eye-opening the experience was, particularly in demonstrating how accessible Dubai property ownership has become thanks to flexible payment plans, developer-backed guarantees, and expert guidance.

Meanwhile, the launch of EkoDubai marks more than just an event—it signals the beginning of a new chapter for Nigerians investing beyond borders. With a commitment to transparency, credibility, and investor-focused service, EkoDubai positions itself as the trusted bridge connecting Nigerian investors to Dubai’s thriving real estate market.