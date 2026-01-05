NSE seeks transformational leadership in engineering sector

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mrs Margaret Oguntala, has underscored the need for transformational leadership and strong institutional governance to reposition the engineering profession for national development.

Oguntala made the call during the virtual unveiling of a book titled “Grace-Filled Footprints: A Chronicle of the Exploits of Margaret Oguntala’s NSE Presidency (2024–2025)”. The publication documents her leadership journey, reforms, and milestones as the first woman President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE.

She described the book as a narrative of service anchored on purpose and responsibility rather than perfection, reflecting the collective efforts of the council to leave enduring legacies of integrity, inclusiveness and innovation in engineering practice.

“Together, we sought to leave footprints of integrity in governance, inclusiveness in leadership, innovation in engineering practice and impact in our national development. The title was carefully chosen because every step taken during my tenure was guided by grace — grace to lead, to listen, to endure and to serve,” Oguntala said.

She explained that the 2024/2025 NSE leadership prioritised strengthening institutional trust, deepening professional relevance, and repositioning engineering as a critical driver of Nigeria’s economic and technological future.

According to her, key focus areas included amplifying the voices of engineers in national discourse, empowering young and women engineers, strengthening collaboration with industry, academia and government, and promoting professionalism across the sector.

Oguntala expressed appreciation to those who documented the journey, noting that the book was intended to inspire leadership rooted in character, accountability and service.

In his remarks, the President-Elect of the NSE, Mr Ali Rabiu, commended Oguntala for her contributions to the growth of the engineering profession, describing the publication as a valuable reference on leadership and institutional governance for future leaders of the society.

Rabiu assured members that his administration would sustain a leadership culture built on dignity, dedication and integrity for the benefit of the NSE and the engineering community.

Also speaking, a past President of the society, Mr Kashim Ali, praised Oguntala’s tenure, saying it laid a strong foundation for women and advanced the collective interests of engineers in Nigeria.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola, represented by the Executive Management Adviser, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd, Mr Andrew Enwemada, said the book captured Oguntala’s achievements as a trailblazer in the engineering profession.

Babalola, who wrote the foreword, noted that the publication chronicled the society’s transition from planning to measurable progress, including the expansion of its digital initiatives.

According to him, Oguntala’s administration recorded a 12 per cent growth in NSE membership over the past two years and established seven bureaus, six within Nigeria and one overseas. He added that the revitalisation of the NSE think-tank through partnerships with institutions such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) further enhanced the society’s national relevance and policy influence.