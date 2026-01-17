AMVCA 12: Organisers call for entries, awards hold in May

Africa Magic, organisers and promoters of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s premier celebration of film and television excellence, in partnership with MultiChoice, a Canal+ company has officially opened the call for entries for the 12th edition of the awards.



Widely regarded as the continent’s most prestigious screen awards, the AMVCA continues to spotlight outstanding creativity, technical brilliance and storytelling across Africa’s vibrant entertainment industry. Entries opened on Sunday, January 11 and will close on Sunday, February 15. Filmmakers and content creators across the continent are invited to submit their work for consideration.



The AMVCA remains MultiChoice’s flagship initiative dedicated to recognising, celebrating, and rewarding exceptional African storytelling across film and television. The company in a statement heralding the call for entries stated that the 12th edition will once again spotlight the growth, creativity, and global potential of Africa’s entertainment industry, while reinforcing the AMVCA’s position as the continent’s most prestigious awards platform.



This year’s event will be headlined by Don Julio as lead sponsor, marking a continued evolution of the awards into a premium, culturally influential celebration of African excellence, creativity, and craftsmanship.



Building on a legacy of recognising both established and emerging talent, the 12th AMVCA introduces key enhancements that deepen its pan-African reach. Notably, this edition expands its Indigenous Language categories with the introduction of: Best Indigenous Language (North Africa), Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa).



These additions the organisers explained reflect the AMVCA’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, cultural preservation, and equitable representation, ensuring that Africa’s diverse languages, regions, and creative voices are more fully celebrated on a continental stage.



“The 12th AMVCAs will feature 32 award categories, including 18 jury-decided categories and 11 audience-voted categories, alongside two special recognition awards for Lifetime Achievement and one Trailblazer award.



“Eligible entries must have been broadcast or publicly screened between 1 January 2025 and December 31, 2025. Feature-length films must have been screened in cinemas, on linear television, and/or on streaming platforms to qualify.

“All submissions must be completed online via the official AMVCA portal, with full preview copies uploaded as screened or broadcast. Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, and submission requirements are available at www.africamagic.tv/amvca,” the statement read.



Renowned for its celebration of African talent, iconic red-carpet moments, fashion, and cultural impact, the 12th AMVCA promises another unforgettable celebration of African film, television, and creative expression.



As anticipation builds for the awards, stakeholders across Africa’s creative ecosystem see the call for entries as an open invitation to showcase the best of African storytelling. With entries now open, all eyes turn to the stories, performances and innovations that will define this new AMVCA season. The awards ceremony will take place in Lagos in May.