Don Julio announced as lead sponsor for 12th AMVCA

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will feature Don Julio as its lead sponsor for the first time, organisers confirmed at an announcement in Wings Towers, Ozumba, Lagos.

MultiChoice and Diageo revealed that the partnership with Don Julio, a global tequila brand, will support the awards, which recognise achievements in African film and television.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head Content and Channels at MultiChoice, said, “The AMVCAs has always celebrated the best of African film and television. As we step into this new era, Don Julio brings a spirit of global excellence that mirrors the artistry of our filmmakers, actors, and storytellers.

Together, we are reimagining what it means to honour African talent.”

Babatunde added that the collaboration reflects shared principles of craftsmanship and dedication: “AMVCA nominees and winners embody these same principles through the exceptional stories they bring to life.”

Anne Joy Michira-Muhoro, Marketing Director for Diageo South, West and Central Africa, commented on the partnership, noting that it aims to highlight local talent: “Don Julio is proud to partner with Africa Magic to celebrate our home-grown talent who continue to inspire Africa and the world with unforgettable stories, performances and filmmaking.”

The sponsorship will coincide with the 2026 edition of the AMVCAs, which MultiChoice said will continue its focus on providing a platform for African creatives. Organisers stated that Don Julio’s involvement will contribute to a “reimagined awards experience” while supporting the recognition of the continent’s film and television professionals.