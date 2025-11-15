BOP unveils top producers driving the next wave of bangers

The newly unveiled production arm of Dapper Music & Entertainment, Banger Only Production (BOP), has proudly announces the onboarding of four exceptional producers: Badass, Deo Beats, Japh Kenti & Shakablaka.

These creatives will form the cornerstone of BOP’s mission: to deliver original, impactful bangers that resonate on both street and global stages.

BOP emerges from Dapper’s vision to deepen its creative ecosystem, not just sign talent, but build the sonic infrastructure behind it.

With Nigeria’s music scene evolving faster than ever, production has become a key differentiator. Each producer brings a unique voice and style to BOP.

Tobby Badass is a seasoned sound engineer and producer whose technical precision and rhythmic sensibility set the foundation for tracks that demand attention.

Deo Beats is known for crafting melodic, groove-driven beats that blend Afrobeat, R&B, and street sensibilities, making him a sought-after collaborator.

Japh Kenti, a Nigerian Idol alumnus, has built a strong portfolio producing hits like “Adunni” by Rybeena ft.

Joeboy and “Gaddem” by Rybeena ft. Shoday, bridging engineering excellence with emotional storytelling.

Shakablacka, who also performs as a rapper, merges hip-hop and Afrobeat energy, with notable works including “Soft Life” and “Gbedu”, bringing experimentation and street edge to the mix.

CEO of Dapper Music & Entertainment, Damilola Akinwunmi (Dapper) said: “Launching BOP is about putting our work where our belief is. This is about creating an environment where the beat, the vibe, and the energy come first, with Tobby Badass, Deo Beats, Japh Kenti, and Shakablaka, we are not just producing tracks; we’re shaping the soundscape of modern Nigerian music. BOP is built for impact, for culture, and for moments that last.”

As the company amplifies its influence in the Afrobeats era and beyond, this production unit signals a new chapter: not just releasing songs, but sculpting moments. The launch of BOP reflects Dapper Music & Entertainment’s commitment to developing world-class music production infrastructure. By consolidating talent under one production house, the company is positioning itself to streamline creative processes, nurture high-quality music, and amplify the careers of both producers and artists in its fold.

BOP’s producers are now open for collaborations with both Dapper-affiliated and independent artists, signaling the beginning of a new era in Nigerian music production one where creativity, technical skill, and cultural resonance converge to craft chart-topping bangers.