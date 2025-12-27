Brainjotter bags ambassadorial deal

Nigerian skit maker, Mr. Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brainjotter has signed an ambassadorial partnership with cryptocurrency trading firm, Apex Network.

At the signing, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Network, Mr. Abraham Efemena, explained that the company’s vision is to build a future where innovation, opportunity and impact flows seamlessly across Africa and beyond which its partnership with Brainjotter aligns with.

“Our reason for this partnership is to reach more people in a way that feels genuine, to tell better stories and build stronger relationships with the community we serve. We believe this partnership will help us achieve that and even more. We welcome a partner whose value aligns with ours, whose influence strengthens our voice and whose creativity will push our mission forward,” he said.

Brainjotter explained that in a season of increasing economy pressures, he is leveraging the integrity of the Apex brand to connect people with a reliable crypto currency trading platform.

“Integrity in Nigeria at this time is very scarce and when the brand approached me to partner with them.”

I told them that their integrity is enough. My integrity is very important to me as well, so I only want to partner with brands that have integrity and I’m extremely excited to be a part of this,” he said.

On his part, the Head of Brands and Marketing, Apex Network, Mr. Gbenga Ogunbiyi, explained that beginning with only 300 Nigerian clients, the brand has spread across sub-Saharan Africa with presence in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, as well as a proper license that covers the European Union.