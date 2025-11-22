Glenfiddich celebrates Aston Martin F1 partnership, with exclusive collection

GLENFIDDICH, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, brought its global partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team to life in Nigeria, through a collaboration with African luxury high fashion house I.N. Official.

The event featured the unveiling of an exclusive capsule collection that fuses the worlds of high-performance engineering, refined craftsmanship, and contemporary fashion.

The exclusive event brought together Nigeria’s creative elite including Deyemi Okanlawon, Sophia Momodu, Rasheeda Walker, Erica Nlewedim, Larry Hector, WavyTheCreator, Shaun Okojie, Mide Iwasokun, and Tanya Rupani, among others – all celebrating the synergy of fine whisky, fashion, and design

At the launch, which held at The Citadel Lagos, guests experienced an immersive runway showcase featuring 20 curated looks from a 100-piece capsule collection designed by the Creative Director of I.N. Official, Ifeanyi Nwune.

Drawing inspiration from Glenfiddich’s partnership with Aston Martin F1 and the recently launched Glenfiddich 16-year-old limited-edition bottle, it channelled I.N. Official’s bold design language into a fusion of speed, craftsmanship, and contemporary luxury.

From reimagined racing gear to statement streetwear pieces, each look captured the spirit of precision, power, and individuality.

“Working with an iconic brand like Glenfiddich on this project is monumental,” said Nwune. He added: “We’ve created a collection that honours the legacy of both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 while bringing our own creative vision to life – bold, contemporary, and unforgettable. Translating that energy into fashion and unveiling it in Lagos makes this collaboration even more meaningful.”

Beyond the runway spectacle, this collaboration represents the brand’s approach to cultural engagement, creating experiences that celebrate craft across disciplines. By connecting whisky heritage to fashion and design, the brand continues to promote responsible drinking and mindful consumption, championing quality over quantity, appreciation over excess.