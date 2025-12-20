College rewarded for academic excellence, promotion of good behaviour

The Solid Family Counseling Foundation (SFCF) has emphasised the need for the promotion of good behaviour and empathy in schools. The association said good behaviour and empathy are the antidote to most of societal ills.

Speaking at the presentation of awards to Pricon College, Isheri Oshun, Lagos, the Chaplain and Counselor of SFCF, Dr Nkoloagu Kenneth Nelly said: “The choice of Pricon College for the award was based on its academic performances and the moral standard the school has sustained over the years.”

The chaplain commended the school’s proprietress, Mrs. Adejoke Ajao, for her disciplinary stance that stands the school out among equals. “The task of handling children is challenging, it takes experience of motherhood and educational experience to really accomplish such a task that involve moral and education. This is what Pricon College has achieved and on behalf of SFCF, I commend the proprietress and the entire school management for the good job they are doing.”

Also, the Managing Director of SFCF, Mrs. Patricia Orjieh, highlighted the importance of education to children, stating it, however, has to go with moral teaching.

“Education without moral is of no value to the child. The two are complimentary and it is the basis of the future of the children.”In her appreciation, Ajao described the award as a challenge to duty, saying, “We will not rest on our oars because, to whom much is given, much is expected. I, therefore, urged the students to continue in their good behaviour and empathy.”

Present at the event were the principal of the school, Mr. Jonathan Irimoren, students and other invited guests.