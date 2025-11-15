Lanre DaSilva celebrates two decades of elegance with the Anniversary Collection

This November, influential designer, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA) celebrates 20 years of defining fashion and creativity by unveiling her Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) line, “The Anniversary Collection,” at a grand showcase in Lagos on November 16th.

For two decades, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi has remained a trailblazer in African fashion, celebrated for her timeless elegance and unique ability to blend vintage glamour with bold African identity. Her journey, from her 2005 debut to international features, has been a masterclass in consistency and reinvention.

Her eponymous label, launched in 2005, specialises in couture women’s wear, ready-to-wear collections, jewelry and hairpieces. The high-profile anniversary event will feature celebrities and models gracing the runway, alongside live performances by two surprise musical acts, creating an unforgettable blend of fashion and art. The production will be led by Elizabeth Elohor, Founder of Beth Model Management, whose creative direction ensures a world-class experience.

In line with her passion for mentorship, LDA will also relaunch the Runway Renaissance, supporting three emerging designers who are redefining sustainability and craftsmanship in Africa.

Reflecting on her journey, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi said, “Fashion has never been just fabric and thread for me. Clothes hold memories, the scent of celebrations and the pulse of our ambitions. They are silent witnesses to who we are and who we’re becoming.”

The collection features LDA’s signature grandeur, sculptural sleeves, flowing silhouettes, and meticulous detailing. Traditional adire fabrics meet modern textures like Chantilly lace, brought to life in a rich color story; emerald green for growth, gold for triumph and sunlit yellow for joy.

This milestone celebration is supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bank of Industry, Standard Chartered Bank, Heineken, and Privé Events who all share in her vision of creativity, craftsmanship and cultural excellence.

Two decades later, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi remains not just a designer, but a storyteller shaping how Africa expresses beauty, confidence, and culture through fashion.