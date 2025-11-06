The Design Table: Meet designers pushing fashion beyond the runway

Lagos Fashion Week 2025 delivered texture, colour, and culture. It showcased not only style but also creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Beyond the runway, one of the most engaging experiences of the week was The Design Table, an exclusive fashion gathering that focused on storytelling, craftsmanship, and meaningful connections.

The event organised by So.Me Solutions in partnership with host of The Afropolitan Podcast, Chika Uwazie brought together fashion designers, stylists, editors, and diaspora creatives to discuss how Nigerian fashion can evolve beyond trends and become a sustainable cultural force.

At The Design Table, these ideas came to life in intimate form. NITÉMI impressed the audience with her tailored silhouettes and delicate finishing. Her pieces on Dodos, Chinyere Adogu, and Oyin Edogi were refined yet, showing that fashion can be powerful without losing femininity. Each look reflected confidence, structure, and grace, values that define her creative direction.

Gelalli followed with pieces that struck a balance between structure and softness. Her presentation on Amiraa, Tenicka, and Cyn Koko revealed her ability to merge contemporary design with comfort. Her work drew praise for maintaining simplicity while preserving the richness of African aesthetics.

Mai Atafo reinforced his reputation for precision and timeless tailoring. His collection carried a quiet sophistication that has become his hallmark. His pieces projected elegance and poise, proving once again why he remains a consistent voice in African fashion.

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi closed the showcase with bright colours, layered fabrics, and intricate textures. Her designs celebrated African womanhood and creative freedom, blending heritage with modern style. She reminded the audience that Nigerian fashion continues to balance tradition with innovation.

Guests included Beverly Naya, Nicole Chikwe, Noble Igwe, and representatives from Marie Claire Nigeria and The Guardian Life. The organisers said the goal was to connect Lagos-based talents with global audiences and highlight the role of collaboration in shaping the industry.