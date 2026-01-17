Mr. London dazzles at Accra Fashion Week

Accra, capital of Ghana, came alive with colour, confidence and craft as Nigerian fashion brand, London Tailor, popularly known as Mr. London, made a commanding appearance at the recent Accra Fashion Week, further underlining the growing global relevance of African fashion.



The showcase marked a significant milestone for the brand, drawing the attention of designers, fashion enthusiasts and industry stakeholders from across Africa and beyond. It also reaffirmed London Tailor’s ambition to position African design on equal footing with established global fashion houses.



Speaking in an interview, Mr. London said the brand was founded on vision, growth and representation, with a clear commitment to excellence and creativity. He noted that the brand was conceived to challenge long-held assumptions that African designers must conform to narrow or traditional expressions to gain recognition.



Explaining the decision to showcase in Ghana, he revealed that the brand had previously received invitations to major international platforms, including Canada Fashion Week in Toronto and London Fashion Week in the United Kingdom. However, persistent visa difficulties prevented participation in those events. The invitation from Accra Fashion Week, he said, therefore came at a pivotal moment.

“They reached out and told us our brand was worthy to showcase on their runway. Beyond that, it was a chance to connect with other African brands and grow together,” he said.



He described Accra Fashion Week as both inspiring and instructive, with designers from Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Cameroon, Liberia, Seychelles, as well as participants from Europe and Russia, taking part and creating a rich exchange of ideas and aesthetics.



According to him, the gathering offered designers a rare opportunity to learn from one another while celebrating the diversity of African fashion.

Speaking on his collection, he noted that they placed a strong emphasis on diversity and innovation. “We are Africans, yes, but that doesn’t mean we are limited. My collection blends African elements with modern and urban designs. I wanted people to see that we can do more,” he said.



He added that audience response was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees later approaching the brand to say the message had come through clearly, without explanation. “Fashion itself is a statement,” he remarked.



On his drive to expand beyond Nigeria into other African and international markets, Mr. London pointed to long-standing issues of perception. He observed that African consumers often place greater value on foreign brands while undervaluing local ones. His strategy, he said, is to take African fashion across borders so it can also be perceived as globally competitive. Drawing on his recent European tour, he noted that many were surprised to discover that high-quality, contemporary designs could originate from African designers.



Looking to the future, he described African fashion as “beyond a ten out of ten”, stressing its untapped potential. He noted that many international fashion houses source raw materials from Africa, yet African designers are often under-appreciated at home. He expressed confidence that, much like African music, fashion from the continent will continue to gain international recognition and, in time, greater respect locally.



Mr. London also revealed that 2026 is set to be a defining year for the brand.

“2026 is going to be a roller coaster. People should brace up because there’s a lot coming,” he said.