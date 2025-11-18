Entrepreneur Ofure celebrates fashionista Harry-Ngonadi at 50

Renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, has joined thousands of admirers in celebrating Dr. Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, founder of the renowned Nigerian fashion brand, NHN Couture, as she marks her 50th birthday today.

Grace Ofure, a Nigerian economist, businesswoman, real estate expert, and philanthropist extended warm felicitations to the fashion icon, recognising her influence in the industry and her empowering contributions to society.

The milestone celebration drew attention to Dr. Harry-Ngonadi’s remarkable achievements in style, faith, and women leadership.

Grace Ibhakhomu, the Chief Executive Officer of Lifecard International Investment Limited, proprietor and founder of Lifecard University, and convener of the Grace Ofure Foundation, in a heartfelt Instagram message, expressed deep admiration for the celebrant, writing: “Happy birthday, mama @nhn_couture. Thank you so much for all you do. God bless you and keep you from one level of glory to another. This is a new chapter of greatness in Jesus’ name. Love you.”

The tribute resonated with her audience, capturing the bond between two influential women who have consistently used their platforms to uplift others.

The message quickly attracted attention on social media, garnering 256 reactions and 14 comments, as followers gathered on Grace Ofure’s page to join in the celebration. Many of them applauded the elegance and kindness of both women.

Theglobalgifted wrote: “Such beauty. Many more happy celebrations.”

In admiration, megajohnson_creative added: “Absolutely stunning Ma.”

Temmyajet simply said: “Happy birthday.”

Etahoma_homes also wrote: “Happy birthday Ma.”

The real_beebee commented: “Happy birthday, ma’am.”

The warm responses reflected the strong influence and goodwill Grace Ofure commands across her digital community.

Dr. Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi has long been celebrated for her signature modest and elegant fashion designs that have set NHN Couture apart in Nigeria’s fashion landscape. Her brand is built on the philosophy of “Bringing Decency Back to Fashion,” a slogan that underscores her commitment to restoring modesty, dignity, and purpose to both religious and secular fashion spaces.

By fusing faith-based values with contemporary style, she continues to reshape perceptions of modest fashion and inspire a new generation of designers and consumers.

Beyond fashion, Dr. Harry-Ngonadi leads the global NHN Women Network, a movement dedicated to inspiring and empowering women around the world. Through initiatives such as her acclaimed “WarRoom” ministry, she has established NHN Couture not only as a business but also as a spiritual and social force. Her Golden Jubilee, celebrated by Grace Ofure and many others, therefore marks not just another year, but a testament to her growing legacy in fashion, faith, and women empowerment.

In her own circle, Grace Ibhakhomu continues to champion entrepreneurship, personal development, and philanthropy across Africa. Her academic accomplishments, including a degree in the Owner’s Management Programme from the Lagos Business School, have further strengthened her reputation as a visionary business leader.

In celebrating Dr. Harry-Ngonadi, she not only acknowledged a respected peer but also highlighted the shared values of purpose-driven leadership and social impact.