GirlsZone, My Hood TV series hits the screen in Q1 2026

Frontline media production company, ITHAC Productions, is set to hit the screen with two exciting television series, Girls Zone and My Hood. Girls Zone follows the lives of five girls sharing an apartment, navigating love, friendship, and life’s challenges, while My Hood is about teenagers who use their intelligence to solve problems in their community.



With the cast including stars like Obadafe Blessing, Rukie Iloyi, Blessing Jinadu, Reiann Andrews, Alexa Anyogu and a host of others, the TV series will be aired by some selected stations in Nigeria, South Africa, East Africa, and some European countries in first quarter of 2026.



In a statement issued by the Chairman/Managing Director, who also doubles as the Executive Producer, ITHAC/ITHACCP, Usman Temitope Famuditimi, the firm provides both technical facilities and creative ideas in science and technology, educational and entertainment, so, with these two shows, series lovers will have a reason to stay glued to their TVs.



He described both titles as “stories that feel close to home,” noting that the goal is to amplify voices and experiences that are often overlooked. “We want audiences to see themselves on screen—not in a polished, unreachable way, but in the raw, real form that makes our everyday stories powerful,” Famuditimi said.



With post-production in the final stages, the release dates will be announced later.

