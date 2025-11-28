JIM-ISUZU takes centre stage at Abuja fair as Cedric Autos unveils brands

Cedric Autos, a subsidiary of Cedric Masters Group, unveiled the JIM-ISUZU Pickup, a rugged, technology-driven model, at the just concluded 25th Abuja International Motorfair, which kicked off on Tuesday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The JIM-ISUZU utility Pickup was unveiled at the fair by the Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kasshim Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh.

A statement by the auto company said that the unveiling of the brand, which is poised to redefine Nigeria’s light-duty and commercial vehicle market, attracted impressive participants.

In attendance also were the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh; Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Joseph Osanipin; Chairman, Governing Board of the NADDC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, government agencies’ top politicians, fleet operators, transport entrepreneurs, and automotive enthusiasts, among others.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of Cedric Motors, Chief Anselm llekuba, described the JIM-ISUZU as “the perfect fusion of Chinese engineering, Japanese technology and African resilience.”

He said that Nigeria needed vehicles that could work as hard as its people; strong, reliable, fuel-efficient, and smart, a gap he said the JIM-ASUZU has come to fill.

Ilekuba stated that the JIM-ISUZU, powered by a diesel engine, is known for its low running cost, superior torque, and remarkable fuel economy and features, which make it ideal for both urban commutes and rural operations.

The Cedric Autos Chairman said that flexible financing options are also available through local banks to make the JIM-ISUZU accessible to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individual buyers.

“We are confident that the JIM-ISUZU will quickly become a familiar sight across Nigeria on farms, on construction sites, on highways, and in cities. This is a game-changer,” llekuba added.

During a brief test-run demonstration at the fair by the NADDC DG inside the Eagle Square, the vehicle displayed smooth acceleration, stable handling, and an impressive turning radius, qualities that drew applause from an enthusiastic crowd and prospective buyers.

The company said that the launch of the JIM-ISUZU also aligned with Nigeria’s push for industrial growth and improved automotive sector performance.

Barely hours after the unveiling, Cedric Motors confirmed that several corporate organisations and government agencies had already made early purchase enquiries.

As one of the headline attractions of this year’s Abuja Motorfair, the unveiling of JIM-ISUZU underscored the fair’s reputation as West Africa’s most influential automotive marketplace.