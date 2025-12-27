Miss Tourism Nigeria 2026 announces partnership with Visit Nigeria Initiative as registration opens

Determined to showcase an impactful pageant in 2026, Miss Tourism Nigeria has unveiled Visit Nigeria Initiative, VNI, as a strategic partner for the next edition of the event, formally opening the search for the next queen.

This is coming on the heels of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, signed on Monday, December 22, 2025, between Miss Tourism Nigeria and Visit Nigeria Initiative, VNI, led by Collete Nwadike and Iyad Ghraizi respectively.

According to a statement made available to the press, Miss Tourism Nigeria, currently in its 14th edition, decided to onboard VNI as a major step toward strengthening tourism storytelling, grassroots engagement, and national visibility across all the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.

The statement reads: “Miss Tourism Nigeria is proud to announce Visit Nigeria Initiative as the Official Strategic Partner for the Miss Tourism Nigeria 2026 (14th Edition).

“Together, we are committed to using tourism as a tool for unity, peacebuilding, and national development. “This collaboration sets the tone for a purposeful and impactful Miss Tourism Nigeria 2026.”

Charging young Nigerian women with purpose and passion to take advantage of the Miss Tourism Nigeria 2026 platform to engage and realise their dreams, Collete Nwadike, the chief executive officer (and former winner of the pageant in 2014), said: “This is more than a pageant. It is a national platform for tourism, culture, leadership, and impact. If you are ready to represent your state, tell Nigeria’s story on a global stage, and become part of a movement driven by purpose — this is your call. Information on how to register is available at the website: wwwmisstourismnigeria.com.”