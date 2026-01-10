9th AFRIMA: 1,216 artistes, delegates, production team hit Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria, and indeed, the West African sub-region entertainment hub has been vibrating with the rhythms of Africa this week, as an estimated 1,216 guests comprising of artistes, delegates, and members of the production team converge on the city for the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).



The figure was announced at the Welcome Soirée for nominees and guests held at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, which officially marked the start of AFRIMA, a week-long celebration of African music, culture, and creativity.



The continental global music celebration, which began on Wednesday, January 7, will climax on Sunday, January 11. Other highlights of the five-day event included the Africa Music Business Summit, which held on Thursday, January 8; the AFRIMA Music Village, featuring performances by over 25 A-list artistes and DJs from across the continent on Friday, January 9 at Ikeja City Mall; and the Main Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 11 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The awards will be broadcast live to audiences in more than 84 countries worldwide.



Speaking at the event, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, said the turnout shows the growing strength of African music and how AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, is using the platform to enhance creative economies of African countries.



He said, “This year’s AFRIMA has once again demonstrated the immense power and global pull of African music. As we speak, a total of 1,216 artistes, delegates, and members of our production team have arrived in Lagos. This number includes 732 artistes and managers, 301 delegates from across Africa and the diaspora, and 183 technical production professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes.



“You can imagine how that number can impact our economy, how much benefit Lagos’ tourism capacity demonstrates. It is huge for us and we are happy to work with the Lagos State Government and other partners to bring this benefit to our economy and our city,” Dada added.



He further said that AFRIMA understands the power and value of music as a force for good, that drives integration and inclusion, promotes peace across Africa and the world, and fuels economic growth within the creative industry.



“First, music is a powerful tool for integration and inclusion. Second, it is a catalyst for peace, both across our continent and globally. And of course, music is a driver of economic growth within the creative industry.



“For us, AFRIMA is about connecting people. We do not see colour. What we see is talent, whether you are white, black, blue, or green. What matters to us is the humanity that exists in all of us. That shared humanity is what has informed our partnerships and our purpose,” Dada stated.”



He thanked the Lagos State government and AFRIMA partners, including First Bank, Guinness, Glenfiddich and the Swedish Government. He also appreciated the UK Government for hosting the event, saying, “We do not take this partnership for granted.”



Also speaking, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, commended the strong ties between the UK, Nigeria and Africa through music. He said African artistes are achieving major global success, noting that Afrobeats is “now dominating the charts in the UK and across the globe.



“It is extremely important for us that we continue to build our connection to music and other creative industries. The UK is committed to partnerships that bring mutual economic development,” he said.



Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said, “Lagos is Africa’s cultural capital, a city where creativity lives loudly, where ideas scale rapidly, and where talent finds opportunity.



“Through the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, we remain unwavering in our commitment to building an enabling ecosystem where creatives can thrive, collaborate, and compete successfully on the world stage.”



Benson-Awoyinka noted that music and culture have become powerful tools for economic growth and global connection. She added that Lagos is proud to host an event that continues to shape narratives and connect continents.



She described AFRIMA as “a truly remarkable celebration of creativity, excellence and the unifying power of music across Africa and the world,” adding that “This gathering is a powerful convergence of cultures, ideas and possibilities.”



“It is a moment where Africa speaks to the world through rhythm, melody and storytelling, and Lagos is deeply honoured to host this gathering of exceptional talents, industry leaders, policymakers and creative visionaries,” the Commissioner added.