Davido ignites excitement as date for project with Chris Brown is unveiled

After months of speculation, studio teases and cryptic online exchanges, Grammy Awards nominee, David Adedeji Adeleke Jnr., popularly known as Davido, has finally put an end to the guessing game, as he confirmed the release date of his long-anticipated joint project with American R&B heavyweight, Chris Brown, igniting fresh excitement across Nigerian and global music circles.



The Afrobeats superstar made the disclosure in a recent interview with Billboard Arabia, following his unveiling as the cover star of the magazine’s January 2026 edition. The Billboard Arabia cover marks another milestone in Davido’s career, underscoring his continued global dominance and cultural impact.



In the interview, the Assurance hitmaker reflected on his artistic growth, international collaboration, and many more. Speaking candidly about his upcoming plans, the award-winning artiste offered fans their first official timeline for the long-rumoured collaboration.



Although he didn’t reveal the precise release date or specific track details, the announcement sparked excitement across the global music scene. Within minutes, the post sent fans into a frenzy, with timelines filling up with countdowns, throwback clips and renewed debate about what could become one of the biggest cross-continental collaborations in recent years.



Over the years, Davido and Chris Brown have forged an exceptional musical connection, teaming up on a series of chart-topping singles that seamlessly fuse Afrobeats, R&B, and pop. Their collaboration, celebrated across continents, has produced some of the most significant hits in today’s Afrobeats scene, effectively linking the vibrant music markets of Africa and America. This joint venture is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited releases for the upcoming year.