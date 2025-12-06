Davido set for unprecedented success, global domination in 2026

Afrobeats superstar David Adedeji Adeleke Jnr. better known as Davido is gearing up for an incredible 2026! The multiple award-winning singer and Grammys nominee revealed an ambitious lineup of projects and performances for 2026, including his highly anticipated debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the release of new music, and the continued success of his hit track, Kante, in the United States.



The hits maker will make his highly anticipated debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, performing on April 11 and 18, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The Coachella performance marks a significant milestone for the Assurance, Omo Baba Olowo (O.B.O) crooner on the global stage, as he will be the sole Nigerian act on the festival’s lineup, marking a historic moment for Afrobeats and reinforcing his status as a global headliner.



Davido’s 2026 schedule is packed and he described it as “very, very busy” and “so crazy,” highlighting his commitment to both international and domestic audiences. The festival spans two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, offering the perfect platform for the star to showcase his energetic performances and signature Afrobeats sound to an international audience.



In addition to the Coachella festival appearances, the Davido Music World (DMW) and 30 Billion Gang (30BG) leader confirmed that a new music project is on the way; although it’s unclear if it’ll be a full album or singles.



Davido continues his ‘5IVE Alive Tour,’ kicking off in Europe on March 25, 2026, with stops in Vienna, Zürich, Rotterdam, and more. This tour promises to be an electrifying celebration of Afrobeats culture, with live bands, dancers, and special effects.