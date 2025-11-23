Davido announces new album for 2026

Award-winning singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he is working on a new album scheduled for release in 2026.

He made the announcement during a private birthday gathering in Atlanta, where he celebrated his 33rd birthday with family members, close friends and his 30BG team.

The singer used the moment to reflect on his journey, his growth and the future he envisions for his career.

During the toast, Davido expressed gratitude to God and appreciation for the people around him.

“We thank God and we are going to keep going. We are just starting, more to come in 2026. Thank you for tonight, everyone get home safe. Most importantly keep me in your prayers, I am working on a new album, it is in the works. It is going to be a big year for us all,” he said.

He also spoke about the support system that has carried him through the highs and lows of his career, telling the room that the coming year would bring “new energy, new music and new wins” for his team.

“I appreciate every single person here. I don’t take any of you for granted. We’ve been through a lot, but we are still here. 2026, we are coming strong,” he added.

In April 2025, Davido released his fifth studio album titled 5ive. In the months leading to the release, he dropped singles such as Be There Still and Funds, which featured Odumodublvck and Chike. He also released Awuke, featuring YG Marley.

The 17-track project includes collaborations with Chris Brown, Omah Lay, Victony, Becky G, Shenseea and several others. On Funds, Davido delivers his familiar high-energy vocal presence while Odumodublvck’s gritty verses blend with Chike’s smooth melodies.

Other tracks on the album include Titanium, featuring Chris Brown, which highlights emotional strain in relationships; Offa Me, featuring Victoria Monet, centred on desire; and Nuttin Dey,

5ive arrived two years after his Grammy-nominated album Timeless, which reached number one on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.

In October, Davido announced that the 5ive Tour would return to Nigeria following its North American run. He confirmed shows in Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja and Lagos.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed excitement about performing at home, writing:

“I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go — Nigeria goes with me. But this time, I’m bringing it home. After an unforgettable North American tour, it’s only right we bring that energy back where it all began. My 5ive Tour Nigeria, y’all ready? This one’s for the culture. This one’s personal. This one’s for us.”

He also described the homecoming shows as a return to his roots and a chance to connect more closely with Nigerian fans.

“There’s nothing like performing in Nigeria. The energy, the love, the people — it hits different every time,” he shared in another post.

As at the time of filing this report, Davido has performed in Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu and Ibadan.